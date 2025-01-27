A Cry for Love
If you take every act as a cry for love, it will change your life.
The Tweet
Source: https://x.com/stepup____/status/1881996142696939821?s=46
The Video
Warning: Violent content that resolves with love.
The Thread
Another Tweet
Source: https://x.com/tre_2smooth_rod/status/1883629480083960268?s=46
WHAT I REALLY THINK
I need to be more vocal for Christ, especially when out in public.
Today on Twitter/X, I tried praying for and providing prayers of faith for a woman who says she is a Targeted Individual (TI).
I will keep praying for her, and thank you for keeping Vogue in your prayers.
LET US PRAY
🙏
Dear God,
Forgive us our sins and help us help others. Whether it’s a word or a deed, let us seize every opportunity to plant a seed.
Whether or not that seed grows, let us not be deterred! Even when we grow tired or feel like a failure, show us Your mighty strength and influence, allow our words and deeds to bring more souls into Your kingdom!
Let us see through people’s pain and suffering, and let us see their call for love.
Thank you for winking at us, for showing us Your glory!
In the Name of Jesus,
Amen!
🙏
The above image is from a T-shirt that one of our readers sent me. He had heard this very verse several times in the recent days, and he wanted to share it again.
Let us be reminded that we are strengthened by the Lord!
Do you believe Angels like the man on the bus?
I hope the vile person who tried to ruin my day when I shared a prayer actually felt a little bit of The Love of Jesus Christ after his disgusting comment and added Amen at the end. If he’s still around (I doubt he is) I hope he sees the some good in your post. Many are persecuted for their belief in the Trinity, the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. At the very least, a seed has been planted.
Thank you for sharing this at a time when we see hate everyday. ❤️✝️🙏🏻
Whoa. This vid broke my heart wide open. My tear ducts too.
Thank you.