If you take every act as a cry for love, it will change your life.

Source: https://x.com/stepup____/status/1881996142696939821?s=46

Warning: Violent content that resolves with love.

Source: https://x.com/tre_2smooth_rod/status/1883629480083960268?s=46

I need to be more vocal for Christ, especially when out in public.

Today on Twitter/X, I tried praying for and providing prayers of faith for a woman who says she is a Targeted Individual (TI).

I will keep praying for her, and thank you for keeping Vogue in your prayers.

LET US PRAY

🙏

Dear God,

Forgive us our sins and help us help others. Whether it’s a word or a deed, let us seize every opportunity to plant a seed.

Whether or not that seed grows, let us not be deterred! Even when we grow tired or feel like a failure, show us Your mighty strength and influence, allow our words and deeds to bring more souls into Your kingdom!

Let us see through people’s pain and suffering, and let us see their call for love.

Thank you for winking at us, for showing us Your glory!

In the Name of Jesus,

Amen!

🙏

The above image is from a T-shirt that one of our readers sent me. He had heard this very verse several times in the recent days, and he wanted to share it again.

Let us be reminded that we are strengthened by the Lord!

Do you believe Angels like the man on the bus?

