A Drunk Kamala?
Do you think Kamala👇 looks intoxicated?
DEVELOPING: Sources close to Kamala Harris suggest that her aides are struggling to manage her sobriety, leading to a schedule limited to pre-arranged rallies. Reports indicate that Harris appears intoxicated upon disembarking from flights, prompting her team to shield her from unscheduled media interactions.
Now it's starting to make sense. Washingtonian article from 2020. 👇
Kamala Harris Knows Her Wine; "She can talk about differences between California oak and French oak," says Cork Wine Bar's owner.
Source: https://t.me/sharirayepatriots/125262
Above article source: http://washingtonian.com/2020/08/12/kam
(I know my wines, too, and that doesn't make me a public drunk, but I think being drunk does offer a possible explanation for Kamala’s bizarre behavior.)
An Intoxicated Kamala
Video and Comments
Quite possibly lit, but she is just a complete phony and thoroughly incompetent and she knows it, therefore, I think, all the awkward gestures and creepy laughing.
As a former happy drunk myself (sober for almost 20 years) I’d warrant that she’s either a drunk or has some sort of substance abuse problem.
Occam’s razor says that it’s a drinking problem.
I hope that she is able to accept help and that she is never closer to the nuclear codes than she is now.