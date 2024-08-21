Share The Rebel Patient™

Do you think Kamala👇 looks intoxicated?

DEVELOPING: Sources close to Kamala Harris suggest that her aides are struggling to manage her sobriety, leading to a schedule limited to pre-arranged rallies. Reports indicate that Harris appears intoxicated upon disembarking from flights, prompting her team to shield her from unscheduled media interactions.

Now it's starting to make sense. Washingtonian article from 2020. 👇

Kamala Harris Knows Her Wine; "She can talk about differences between California oak and French oak," says Cork Wine Bar's owner.

Source: https://t.me/sharirayepatriots/125262

Above article source: http://washingtonian.com/2020/08/12/kam

(I know my wines, too, and that doesn't make me a public drunk, but I think being drunk does offer a possible explanation for Kamala’s bizarre behavior.)

An Intoxicated Kamala

Video and Comments

What do you think?

Leave a comment