Alexis Update: To Promote Healing, A 432 Hertz Song Sung for Her by Deepak Ramapriyan
This is a highly recommended, historic film that shows the Rife family history of not only the RIFE machine but of the valuable knowledge of frequencies - and much more - that has been passed down from Rife generation to generation. It includes a discussion on the origin and history Rockefeller medicine, with many black and white film clips of historical interest.
432 Hertz
432 Hz is considered by many to be a healing frequency. When musicians tune their instruments, they use 440 Hz and play along 8 octaves. At 432 Hz, there are 14 octaves and the music is “different”.
“Music based on 432hz will support humanity on its way towards spiritual freedom. “ – Rudolph Steiner.
Perhaps this is yet another thing that they have hidden from us? Why aren't there radio stations that use only 432 Hz? And why are so many people just hearing about this now?
432 Hz Christian Music
432 Hertz Christian Music While You Sleep
Deep Healing Worship Music
Healing for Body, Mind, and Spirit at 432 Hz
Yeshua / Prophetic Harp at 432 Hz
Christian Playlists at 432 Hz
Link: https://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL7NYO_4FjCB-6jdgktav_BrUR0boFWTTk
Thank you, Alexis, for bringing the 432 Hz frequency to us!
LET US PRAY
Divine and Holy Father God,
Thank you for leading us to the power of a healing frequency. Thank you for leading us to this revelation through the sufferings of Alexis.
Bless Alexis, Lord. Heal her body and allow it to fully recover! Surround her with Your light and love, and bless all around her with Your peace, joy, and strength.
Bless Deepak Ramapriyan and his music, Lord, so that many more may be healed.
Show us Your love and strength in the days ahead, Lord God, and give us Your abundance in good measure, so that we can share Your Love and Mercy with others.
We ask all this in the Name of Jesus.
Amen.
And everyone in agreement said, “Amen.”
