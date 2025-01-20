If you ever have bloody urine, please pay attention to it and you may catch a bladder cancer early, before it penetrates through the inner bladder wall to the muscle, or through the bladder.

Fortunately, we caught the third recurrence of Ed’s bladder cancer early, and he had three small tumors removed last Monday.

And DON’T FORGET THAT GOD CAN SHRINK ANY KIND OF TUMOR! Look at this case of a shrinking tumor with 4 people praying in agreement! GOD IS #1!

John 16:23-24 (KJV)

Condensed, “Edited” Version: Whatsoever you ask the Father in My Name, He will give it to you. Hitherto, have ye asked nothing in My Name. Ask, and ye shall receive, that your joy may be made full.

Extra Two Sentences They Took Out, that Tell Us How to Ask:

Ask without hidden motive, and be surrounded by your answer. Be enveloped by what you desire, that your gladness be full.

Let me know what you think about this, and I can tell you that for me, laying bedridden for twelve years looking at the ceiling, I SAW myself well, I PICTURED it and CREATED it in my mind’s eye. Then I began SPEAKING LIFE into my Life, holding God to His promises. I was immersed in it, surrounded by it, and refused to even THINK of anything else, especially my disability.

And after being bedridden from a traumatic brain injury for twelve years, God made me whole.

They Call it Cancer Before They Get a Biopsy

With bladder cancer, I have heard and can verify that multiple reports complain that urologists go in with a camera and then announce it is “cancer”, without a biopsy, without any pathology under the microscope, and then they proceed to instill chemo, take the tumors out, and have the patient coming back over and over again. Catch it early, get her done! Based on Ed’s experience and that of others, it seems that one can treat with ivermectin/fenbendazole and other supplements before going under the knife. This isn’t medical advice for you, but watch what you put in your body and do your own research to stay well! I especially say this because the surgeon admitted he “took too much” out of one spot, leaving the bladder at risk to perforate if it filled up with too much urine. So that’s why he left the Foley catheter in, to make up for his mistake. WHY he took to much out when it was a tiny mass, I will never know. Then he proceeded to instill chemo liquid in Ed’s bladder, without any conversation whatsoever.

The urologist that Ed went to for bladder cancer was not great a bedside manner, nor informed consent. We didn’t know that he was to get Gemcitabine [jem-SYE-ta-been] until just prior to the surgery, and no one had a conversation with him; they just had him sign the “informed consent” without reading it, absolutely no explanations given. At the time, he was set on getting it, and even had I complained, I don’t think that he would have canceled the surgery - but we will never know. Now that he knows, he will NEVER go back for chemo or surgery.

Bladder Cancer

Most bladder tumors develop on the inside layer of the bladder, where the urine fills, not the outside facing the abdominal cavity. Some then grow into the deeper bladder layers, and some are more aggressive than others. As cancer grows deeper through its layers into the muscle wall, it is harder to treat.

Symptoms of Bladder Cancer

Know these signs and symptoms of bladder cancer!

These signs are also seen with urinary tract infections.

Blood in urine (hematuria); sometimes this starts out microscopically, where it is not seen with the naked eye but it shows up on a urinalysis (urine test)

Painful urination, which can be accompanied by difficulty starting a stream

Urgent need to urinate, or loss of urine before reaching the restroom

Frequent urination

Feeling the need (but unable) to pass urine

Statistics on Bladder Cancer

In 2024, about 83,190 people were diagnosed with bladder cancer. About 9 of 10 are over the age of 55. It is the 4th most common cancer in men, yet 1 of 4 bladder cancers occur in women — and women have worse outcomes at every stage of the disease than men.

Ed got gemcitabine, and I want you to know about it before they discuss it with you (because no one discussed it with Ed).

Gemcitabine

This is to give you the details on Gemcitabine, the chemotherapy that Ed received, apparently one of the most common as a first-line therapy. Then you can obtain your own informed consent and decide if it is right for you. I always look drugs up at drugs.com; the below information is from this site.

Drug Information

Brand names: Infugem, Gemzar

Dosage forms: intravenous powder for injection (1 g; 2 g; 200 mg), intravenous solution (10 mg/mL-NaCl 0.9%; 100 mg/mL; 38 mg/mL)

Drug class: Antimetabolites

Drug Class

The fact that it is an anti-metabolite speaks to cancer and the importance of metabolism, which is why some like the Gerson protocol and others concentrate on cellular metabolism and DNA repair.

Use

Gemcitabine is primarily used to treat various cancers: bladder (this is what Ed got) pancreas, lung, ovary, and breast. It can also be given with other cancer medicines, or as secondary treatment when others failed or stopped working. Other uses are not discussed.

Side Effects

Of course, get emergency medical help if you have an anaphylactic allergic reaction: hives; difficult breathing; swelling of your face, lips, tongue, or throat, difficulty swallowing, or talking with a new lisp.

Emphases are mine.

Intravesicular Therapy

This delivers the chemo straight in to the bladder through a catheter that goes through the penis, i.e., a Foley catheter.

According to the website BCAN, here is what they say about gemcitabine into the bladder:

Gemcitabine is a medicine that can help stop bladder tumors from coming back after surgery (TURBT). It is usually well tolerated, meaning most people don’t have serious side effects. Some people may have minor problems, like needing to urinate more often. When taken with another medicine known as oral alkalization (a method to help balance acidity), it causes very few side effects like nausea, vomiting, hair loss, or low blood counts.

No one told us about alkalinizing the bladder prior to treatment, either. Like I said before, it’s over. No more nothing: no surgery, no chemo, no radiation. We are praying, eating well, exercising, and doing intermittent fasting.

In an upcoming article, I will share with you the medications and supplements that Ed it on. Thank you for telling your family and friends about other options for cancer, besides chemotherapy, surgery, and radiation.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

They’re all in it for the money.

When Ed had a cystoscopy, where they go in through the penis with a camera to look at the bladder, the bill was $8,000 for a 20-minute procedure. Goodness knows how much the operation was… will let you know when we get the bill. Fortunately, the VA is paying for everything.

Be careful about your body, as you only have one! If you are healthy, you own a MERCEDES body, a 10,000 square foot house! It is your most prized possession, one that no money can buy! Keep it well, and USE IT by moving around and keeping it relatively fit;)!

LET US PRAY

Dear God,

We pray for those who have sick bodies, whether it is from cancer, chronic pain, or disease. Teach us how to be healthy, help us with our purchases and food preparation, as well as the air we breathe and the water we drink, WE PRAY!

As we pray before each meal, BLESS OUR FOOD! Remove any bad elements, maximize the nutrients, and allow perfect metabolism with extraction of the best compounds to keep our bodies running FIT! THANK YOU, LORD!

Even if we don’t feel like it, we raise a HALLELUJAH higher than our doubt, higher than the enemy’s voice! FIGHT FOR US, LORD!

In the middle of the storms, we shall PRAISE YOUR NAME and keep our HOPE!

In the Name of Jesus,

Amen!

