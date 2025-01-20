Bladder Cancer and Gemcitabine Chemotherapy
If you ever have bloody urine, please pay attention to it and you may catch a bladder cancer early, before it penetrates through the inner bladder wall to the muscle, or through the bladder.
Fortunately, we caught the third recurrence of Ed’s bladder cancer early, and he had three small tumors removed last Monday.
And DON’T FORGET THAT GOD CAN SHRINK ANY KIND OF TUMOR! Look at this case of a shrinking tumor with 4 people praying in agreement! GOD IS #1!
John 16:23-24 (KJV)
Condensed, “Edited” Version: Whatsoever you ask the Father in My Name, He will give it to you. Hitherto, have ye asked nothing in My Name. Ask, and ye shall receive, that your joy may be made full.
Extra Two Sentences They Took Out, that Tell Us How to Ask:
Ask without hidden motive, and be surrounded by your answer. Be enveloped by what you desire, that your gladness be full.
Let me know what you think about this, and I can tell you that for me, laying bedridden for twelve years looking at the ceiling, I SAW myself well, I PICTURED it and CREATED it in my mind’s eye. Then I began SPEAKING LIFE into my Life, holding God to His promises. I was immersed in it, surrounded by it, and refused to even THINK of anything else, especially my disability.
And after being bedridden from a traumatic brain injury for twelve years, God made me whole.
They Call it Cancer Before They Get a Biopsy
With bladder cancer, I have heard and can verify that multiple reports complain that urologists go in with a camera and then announce it is “cancer”, without a biopsy, without any pathology under the microscope, and then they proceed to instill chemo, take the tumors out, and have the patient coming back over and over again.
Catch it early, get her done! Based on Ed’s experience and that of others, it seems that one can treat with ivermectin/fenbendazole and other supplements before going under the knife. This isn’t medical advice for you, but watch what you put in your body and do your own research to stay well!
I especially say this because the surgeon admitted he “took too much” out of one spot, leaving the bladder at risk to perforate if it filled up with too much urine. So that’s why he left the Foley catheter in, to make up for his mistake.
WHY he took to much out when it was a tiny mass, I will never know.
Then he proceeded to instill chemo liquid in Ed’s bladder, without any conversation whatsoever.
The urologist that Ed went to for bladder cancer was not great a bedside manner, nor informed consent. We didn’t know that he was to get Gemcitabine [jem-SYE-ta-been] until just prior to the surgery, and no one had a conversation with him; they just had him sign the “informed consent” without reading it, absolutely no explanations given. At the time, he was set on getting it, and even had I complained, I don’t think that he would have canceled the surgery - but we will never know. Now that he knows, he will NEVER go back for chemo or surgery.
Bladder Cancer
Most bladder tumors develop on the inside layer of the bladder, where the urine fills, not the outside facing the abdominal cavity. Some then grow into the deeper bladder layers, and some are more aggressive than others. As cancer grows deeper through its layers into the muscle wall, it is harder to treat.
Symptoms of Bladder Cancer
Know these signs and symptoms of bladder cancer!
These signs are also seen with urinary tract infections.
Blood in urine (hematuria); sometimes this starts out microscopically, where it is not seen with the naked eye but it shows up on a urinalysis (urine test)
Painful urination, which can be accompanied by difficulty starting a stream
Urgent need to urinate, or loss of urine before reaching the restroom
Frequent urination
Feeling the need (but unable) to pass urine
Statistics on Bladder Cancer
In 2024, about 83,190 people were diagnosed with bladder cancer. About 9 of 10 are over the age of 55. It is the 4th most common cancer in men, yet 1 of 4 bladder cancers occur in women — and women have worse outcomes at every stage of the disease than men.
Ed got gemcitabine, and I want you to know about it before they discuss it with you (because no one discussed it with Ed).
Gemcitabine
This is to give you the details on Gemcitabine, the chemotherapy that Ed received, apparently one of the most common as a first-line therapy. Then you can obtain your own informed consent and decide if it is right for you. I always look drugs up at drugs.com; the below information is from this site.
Drug Information
Brand names: Infugem, Gemzar
Dosage forms: intravenous powder for injection (1 g; 2 g; 200 mg), intravenous solution (10 mg/mL-NaCl 0.9%; 100 mg/mL; 38 mg/mL)
Drug class: Antimetabolites
Drug Class
Antimetabolites
What are Antimetabolites?
Antimetabolites are drugs that interfere with one or more enzymes or their reactions that are necessary for DNA synthesis. They affect DNA synthesis by acting as a substitute to the actual metabolites that would be used in the normal metabolism (for example antifolates interfere with the use of folic acid).
Antimetabolites are drugs used in cancer chemotherapy. Cancer cells divide more rapidly compared to normal cells so antimetabolites affect cancer cell replication more than they affect normal cell replication.
The fact that it is an anti-metabolite speaks to cancer and the importance of metabolism, which is why some like the Gerson protocol and others concentrate on cellular metabolism and DNA repair.
Use
Gemcitabine is primarily used to treat various cancers: bladder (this is what Ed got) pancreas, lung, ovary, and breast. It can also be given with other cancer medicines, or as secondary treatment when others failed or stopped working. Other uses are not discussed.
Side Effects
Of course, get emergency medical help if you have an anaphylactic allergic reaction: hives; difficult breathing; swelling of your face, lips, tongue, or throat, difficulty swallowing, or talking with a new lisp.
Emphases are mine.
Also call your doctor right away for:d
headache, confusion, change in mental status, vision loss, seizure (convulsions);
blisters or ulcers in your mouth, trouble eating or swallowing;
severe skin redness, swelling, oozing, or peeling during or after radiation treatment;
liver problems--loss of appetite, stomach pain (upper right side), itching, dark urine, clay-colored stools, jaundice (yellowing of the skin or eyes);
low blood cell counts--fever, chills, tiredness, skin sores, cold hands and feet, feeling light-headed;
fluid build-up in or around the lungs--pain when you breathe, feeling short of breath while lying down, wheezing, gasping for breath, cough with foamy mucus, cold, clammy skin, anxiety, rapid heartbeats; or
signs of damaged red blood cells--unusual bruising or bleeding, pale skin, bloody diarrhea, red or pink urine, swelling, rapid weight gain, and little or no urination.
Your cancer treatments may be delayed or permanently discontinued if you have certain side effects.
Common side effects of gemcitabine may include:
fever;
nausea, vomiting;
low blood cell counts;
abnormal blood or urine tests;
swelling in your hands or feet;
rash; or
red or pink urine.
This is not a complete list of side effects and others may occur. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You may report side effects to FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088.
Warnings
Gemcitabine can increase your risk of bleeding or infection. Call your doctor if you have unusual bruising or bleeding, or new signs of infection (fever, chills, tiredness, bruising or bleeding, pale skin).
Gemcitabine can also affect your liver, kidneys, or lungs. Tell your doctor if you have stomach pain, dark urine, yellow skin or eyes, little or no urinating, swelling, rapid weight gain, severe shortness of breath, wheezing, or cough with foamy mucus.
If you receive gemcitabine during or after radiation treatment, tell your doctor right away if you have severe skin redness, swelling, oozing, or peeling.
Before taking this medicine
You should not use gemcitabine if you are allergic to it.
Tell your doctor if you have ever had:
kidney disease;
liver disease (especially cirrhosis);
alcoholism; or
radiation treatment.
Both men and women using gemcitabine should use effective birth control to prevent pregnancy. Gemcitabine can harm an unborn baby if the mother or father is using this medicine.
If you are a woman, do not use gemcitabine if you are pregnant. You may need to have a negative pregnancy test before starting this treatment. Use effective birth control to prevent pregnancy while you are using this medicine and for at least 6 months after your last dose.
If you are a man, use effective birth control if your sex partner is able to get pregnant. Keep using birth control for at least 3 months after your last dose.
Tell your doctor right away if a pregnancy occurs while either the mother or the father is using gemcitabine.
This medicine may affect fertility (ability to have children) in men. However, it is important to use birth control to prevent pregnancy because gemcitabine can harm an unborn baby.
You should not breastfeed while you are using gemcitabine, and for at least 1 week after your last dose.
How is gemcitabine used?
Gemcitabine is given as an infusion into a vein. A healthcare provider will give you this injection.
Tell your caregivers if you feel any burning, pain, or swelling around the IV needle when gemcitabine is injected.
If any of this medicine accidentally gets on your skin, wash the area thoroughly with soap and warm water.
Gemcitabine can increase your risk of bleeding or infection. You will need frequent medical tests.
What should I avoid while using gemcitabine?
Avoid being near people who are sick or have infections.
Avoid activities that may increase your risk of bleeding or injury.
Do not receive a "live" vaccine while using gemcitabine, and avoid coming into contact with anyone who has recently received a live vaccine. There is a chance that the virus could be passed on to you. Live vaccines include measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), polio, rotavirus, typhoid, yellow fever, varicella (chickenpox), zoster (shingles), and nasal flu (influenza) vaccine.
What other drugs will affect gemcitabine?
Other drugs may affect gemcitabine, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal products. Tell your doctor about all your current medicines and any medicine you start or stop using.
Most frequently checked interactions
View interaction reports for gemcitabine and the medicines listed below.
Major
Moderate
Minor
Unknown
See more here: https://www.drugs.com/drug-interactions/gemcitabine-index.html
Gemcitabine and Alcohol/Food Interactions
There is 1 alcohol/food/lifestyle interaction with gemcitabine.
Major
Gemcitabine
High Blood Pressure (Hypertension)
Major Potential Hazard, Low plausibility
gemcitabine - cardiovascular dysfunction
Cardiovascular events such as myocardial infarction, arrhythmia, and hypertension have been reported during gemcitabine therapy. Therapy with gemcitabine should be administered cautiously in patients with cardiovascular dysfunction.
Gemcitabine drug interactions
There are 278 drug interactions with gemcitabine.
Gemcitabine disease interactions
There are 10 disease interactions with gemcitabine which include:
Source: https://www.drugs.com/drug-class/antimetabolites.html
Intravesicular Therapy
This delivers the chemo straight in to the bladder through a catheter that goes through the penis, i.e., a Foley catheter.
According to the website BCAN, here is what they say about gemcitabine into the bladder:
Gemcitabine is a medicine that can help stop bladder tumors from coming back after surgery (TURBT). It is usually well tolerated, meaning most people don’t have serious side effects. Some people may have minor problems, like needing to urinate more often. When taken with another medicine known as oral alkalization (a method to help balance acidity), it causes very few side effects like nausea, vomiting, hair loss, or low blood counts.
No one told us about alkalinizing the bladder prior to treatment, either. Like I said before, it’s over. No more nothing: no surgery, no chemo, no radiation.
We are praying, eating well, exercising, and doing intermittent fasting.
In an upcoming article, I will share with you the medications and supplements that Ed it on. Thank you for telling your family and friends about other options for cancer, besides chemotherapy, surgery, and radiation.
WHAT I REALLY THINK
They’re all in it for the money.
When Ed had a cystoscopy, where they go in through the penis with a camera to look at the bladder, the bill was $8,000 for a 20-minute procedure. Goodness knows how much the operation was… will let you know when we get the bill. Fortunately, the VA is paying for everything.
Be careful about your body, as you only have one! If you are healthy, you own a MERCEDES body, a 10,000 square foot house! It is your most prized possession, one that no money can buy! Keep it well, and USE IT by moving around and keeping it relatively fit;)!
LET US PRAY
Dear God,
We pray for those who have sick bodies, whether it is from cancer, chronic pain, or disease. Teach us how to be healthy, help us with our purchases and food preparation, as well as the air we breathe and the water we drink, WE PRAY!
As we pray before each meal, BLESS OUR FOOD! Remove any bad elements, maximize the nutrients, and allow perfect metabolism with extraction of the best compounds to keep our bodies running FIT! THANK YOU, LORD!
Even if we don’t feel like it, we raise a HALLELUJAH higher than our doubt, higher than the enemy’s voice! FIGHT FOR US, LORD!
In the middle of the storms, we shall PRAISE YOUR NAME and keep our HOPE!
In the Name of Jesus,
Amen!
