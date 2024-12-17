The Tweet

I want to focus on the source of the radiation, and how much radioactivity could be released. There are several schools of thought on this.

Sources of Radiation in New York and New Jersey

80 radioactive devises missing from Ukraine. We have no way to confirm this. On December 2, 2024, a missing radioactive package was reported. It originated from a cancer treatment center, and was delivered to a waste facility in New Jersey. The package was found rumpled and empty. Yes, someone can use a small amount to create a “dirty bomb”, which is a conventional bomb laced with radioactive material. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission filed an incident report, rating it a Category 3. See below. Other sources. I am waiting for more information.

The Missing Shipment

I will debunk this as a possible cause for all the concern.

I posted the following tweet here because I believe the drones are DoD and they are “sniffing” for radioactive material.

I also rated this 👇 Community Note as “unhelpful” because it is a source origin, and there is no need to add any more context. The DoD isn’t speaking and we’re not going to change that until they release information.

Clarifications from the Community Notes

As a “rater” of Notes, I can see the context and links, provided for you here: The missing material here is a GE-68 Pin Source, which is a small pin used to calibrate a PET scanner in hospitals. https://services.gehealthcare.com/gehcstorefront/p/E8690AE https://www.nrc.gov/reading-rm/doc-collections/event-status/event/2024/20241202en.html The notice is for a lost PET Scanner, lost during shipping for disposal. If you stood next to it naked for a year you would absorb 10 millsievert. (1/100th). Equivalent to a normal CT scan. To be lethal you would need to be exposed to 4-5 sievert in a short period. https://www.nrc.gov/docs/ML1209/ML120970113.pdf The link provided says that it's a category 3 which is not harmful or not likely to harm humans. Non Emergency 10 CFR Section: Non-Power Reactor Event https://www.nrc.gov/reading-rm/doc-collections/event-status/event/en.html The above image is incorrect; it’s not a lost PET scanner, which is a huge device. It’s for a pin used to calibrate a PET scanner. But I did like the part about a Category 4-5.

Categories of Radiation Sources

I did not feel the tweet was a fair assessment, so I agreed with the Community Note. This is why:

The Medical Device

This is thanks to LauraMD2.0, who sounds like a radiologist. The item that was reportedly lost is a Discovery 690 Pin Source manufactured by HealthcareSellerGE, a probe that is used for the calibration of PET scans (see image).

Closeup:

My Community Note Results

If someone posts a comment, other approved accounts can add a “Community Note” for added context.

I just added my rating this morning, and received this response a few hours later; much to my surprise, the Note was posted to over 786,100 people:

I hope this settles the question of the missing package from a medical device. There is no way that it is significant to the mass population in any city.

Briefing to be Held Today

Only the DoD has real jurisdiction over a dirty bomb. And the drones. They hire independent contractors so they can truthfully say that the drones aren’t theirs;).

