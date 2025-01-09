I received this email from CitizenGo yesterday:

Emphases are mine.

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has pledged to make bold decisions that transform our nation. It’s up to us to urge them to put defunding Planned Parenthood at the top of their list.

Planned Parenthood has inflicted enough harm on our families, our nation, and the world. Americans should not be forced to fund abortions and experimental gender-delusion treatments under the guise of “healthcare” here in the U.S., much less around the world.

It’s time to demand decisive action that protects our children, restores trust in government spending and ensures public funds are never used to exploit the vulnerable or destroy innocent lives.

How long has it been since Planned Parenthood’s atrocities have shocked you?

They perform over 300,000 abortions annually—a grim statistic that, tragically, no longer shocks many Americans.

What many don’t realize is that behind the cloak of darkness, Planned Parenthood is also deeply entrenched in the prescription of gender-delusion experimental treatments like puberty blockers and hormone “therapy.”

They prescribe hormones to teens—often without proper medical oversight or parental consent—and wield their influence to push sexually explicit “education” onto minors, frequently bypassing parental approval.

To make matters worse, these atrocities are funded with your tax dollars in the form of back-room deals and discretionary grants from Federal departments.

It’s time for Americans to fight back.

That’s why I’ve prepared this petition for you urging DOGE to put defunding Planned Parenthood at the top of their agenda in 2025. Won’t you sign today?

As you’ll see, this petition urges Musk and Ramaswamy to recommend to President Trump that Planned Parenthood be immediately defunded of all taxpayer dollars, instantly cutting back on millions of dollars of government waste that Planned Parenthood uses to fuel their radical agenda.

Even more troubling, Planned Parenthood promotes this radical anti-family agenda both domestically and internationally.

They use federal funds, funneled through global organizations like the United Nations and the World Health Organization, to push abortion and gender ideology on other nations—often against their cultural and moral traditions.

In addition to killing the unborn, they are determined to erode parental rights, offering minors hormone treatments and explicit content without parents’ knowledge or approval wrapped in the guise of benevolent global education.



Defunding Planned Parenthood will send a shockwave through the woke establishment, proclaiming U.S. taxpayer dollars will no longer fund organizations that kill the unborn, exploit vulnerable teens, undermine parental rights, and impose radical ideologies.

So please, join thousands of CitizenGO members in signing this petition to Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy declaring: It’s Time to Defund Planned Parenthood!

This is personal for many families, including Elon Musk, whose own experience with a child who transitioned puts him in a unique position to understand what’s at stake. Musk and Ramaswamy, as leaders of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), have the chance to take bold action.



Planned Parenthood is not a struggling nonprofit. With nearly $2 billion in annual revenue, they don’t need or deserve your money.

This petition urges Musk and Ramaswamy to align with the values of millions of Americans who demand accountability and respect for life, family, and freedom.

The time to act is now. The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has pledged to make bold decisions that transform our nation. It’s up to us to urge them to put defunding Planned Parenthood at the top of their list.

Planned Parenthood has inflicted enough harm on our families, our nation, and the world. Americans should not be forced to fund abortions and experimental gender-delusion treatments under the guise of “healthcare” here in the U.S., much less around the world.

It’s time to demand decisive action that protects our children, restores trust in government spending and ensures public funds are never used to exploit the vulnerable or destroy innocent lives.

Please click here to sign your petition urging action to defund Planned Parenthood and protect thousands of families from their agenda.

With hope for the future,

Anna Derbyshire and the entire CitizenGO Team

P.S. Planned Parenthood performs over 300,000 abortions annually, but what many do not realize is that behind the cloak of darkness, Planned Parenthood is deeply entrenched in gender-delusion experimental treatments and uses taxpayer dollars to export their radical agenda around the world.

That’s why CitizenGO is gathering petitions urging Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to immediately recommend Planned Parenthood be cut off from Federal funding.

Will you stand up with thousands of CitizenGO members to demand that not one taxpayer cent be used to fund Planned Parenthood’s radical agenda?

More Information:



A “Detransitioner” Is suing Planned Parenthood for Providing Gender-Affirming care

https://www.them.us/story/planned-parenthood-lawsuit-gender-affirming-care



Planned Parenthood expands transgender services to keep up with demand







Speaker Mike Johnson says he wants funding for Planned Parenthood, PBS to be on the chopping block next year

https://ny1.com/nyc/all-boroughs/news/2024/12/05/speaker-mike-johnson-doge-planned-parenthood--pbs-funding-

The Link is HERE. This is the Petition:

Here is a grim statistic that, tragically, no longer shocks us: Planned Parenthood performs over 300,000 abortions annually.

What many do not realize is that behind the cloak of darkness, Planned Parenthood is deeply entrenched in gender-delusion experimental treatments.

They prescribe hormones and puberty blockers to teens—often without proper medical oversight or parental consent—and wield their influence to push sexually explicit “education” onto minors, frequently bypassing parental approval. To make matters worse, these atrocities are funded with your tax money.

Even more troubling, Planned Parenthood pays for these controversial practices both domestically and internationally, making the U.S. a collaborator in their radical global agenda. Defunding Planned Parenthood will send a shockwave through the woke establishment, proclaiming U.S. taxpayer dollars will no longer fund organizations that kill the unborn, exploit vulnerable teens, undermine parental rights, and impose radical ideologies.

This is personal for many families, including Elon Musk, whose own experience with a child who ‘transitioned’ puts him in a unique position to understand what’s at stake. Musk and Ramaswamy, as leaders of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), have the chance to take bold action. This petition urges Musk and Ramaswamy to align with the values of millions of Americans who demand accountability and respect for life, family, and freedom.

The time to act is now. The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has pledged to make bold decisions that transform our nation. It is up to us to urge them to make Planned Parenthood rise to the top of their list.

Planned Parenthood has inflicted enough harm on our families, our nation, and the world. Americans should not be forced to fund abortions and experimental gender-delusion treatments under the guise of “healthcare” here in the U.S., much less around the world.

It’s time to demand decisive action that protects our children, restores trust in government spending and ensures public funds are never used to exploit the vulnerable or destroy innocent lives again.

SIGN THE PETITION

WHAT I REALLY THINK

I don’t know if signing petitions helps or not, and I don’t know if the government does any good, either. But this is the world we live in, and while I am not certain that signing a petition makes a huge difference, the power of a large population of conservative Christians should never be underestimated.

Most of us really don’t want to riot in the streets, or be in a crowd that the government can identify as citizen ‘terrorists’. Nevertheless, they know our views on social media, our writings, and maybe they even get a list of those who sign and tag us in some way.

I personally don’t care.

I assume they read everything I write, view all my texts, and sit in on all my phone calls. And if I went to prison for my beliefs or actions, then maybe I could be like Paul and study more about God, read the Bible, hold Bible Study, witness to the prison guards, or bring more people to Christ.

Whatever God has for me, I am here for the long haul.

LET US PRAY

My Father, My Glory, My Everything,

Thank you for leading my life, and for bringing me here during these times. I don’t know what the future holds, but I ask you to help me make the right decisions for Your Glory, Your Purposes, each step of the way. LET ME STAY STRONG.

May I choose my decisions and always err on Your side, the side of good over evil, the side of life over death. May this help me to be ever more fervent in my beliefs and prayers, and may it always bring me closer to You. BRING ME EVER CLOSER TO YOU TODAY AND EACH MINUTE OF EACH DAY!

Let me keep standing up for our children, our babies, our mothers, our families, and the life that You have given. I BESEECH YOU, FATHER GOD!

If they round me up and quarantine me, then pull me in front of a crowd to demand that I bow to the anti-Christ upon the threat of beheading, Holy God, let me stand firm and keep my eyes on Jesus. PUT ME WHEREVER YOU NEED ME. I DIE TO MYSELF TODAY AND REMAIN ALIVE TO CHRIST JESUS, MY SAVIOUR AND LOVER OF YOU, OUR GREAT AND GLORIOUS CREATOR!

Let me never waver, let me never hesitate, let me be the first one to serve as an example of being a martyr for You. May I never, ever betray You, my Jesus, or the Holy Spirit. I GIVE MY LIFE TO YOU AGAIN TODAY, AND ASK YOU TO OPEN ALL THE DOORS THAT NEED TO BE OPENED FOR YOUR GLORY, AND CLOSE THE DOORS THAT NEED TO BE CLOSED, EVEN IF THEY SLAM SHUT. MAY I SHAKE THE DIRT OFF MY SANDALS AND REMAIN EVER FOCUSED ON YOU.

This is my prayer today and forever, as I simply offer my life to you.

In the Name of Jesus,

Amen.

Leave a comment