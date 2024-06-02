Share

What Tedros Said

"Thank you, because tonight we have all won and the world has won...You have made history here today in approving a strong package of amendments to the International Health Regulations.

You have strengthened the cornerstone of international health law. In doing so you have made the world safer.

I have always believed that both the IHR amendments and the Pandemic Agreement could be finalized for this health assembly. IHR - tick and the Pandemic Agreement is not done yet, but I have no doubt it will be. You have charted a clear path forward and we have demonstrated your clear commitment to finalizing it if possible this year, if not the latest by May 2025..."

What James Roguski Says

See Jim’s article here, from one hour ago:

As seen in his above article, Jim is CORRECT and in direct conflict with what others are saying by downplaying that the WHO Treaty “didn't reach an agreement” - NOT so newsworthy when…

… the INTERNATIONAL HEALTH REGULATIONS (IHR) just APPROVED a slew of international restrictions!

Jim’s Words

“Unfortunately, this is an enormous loss for “We the People” and a substantial victory for the evil forces that support the system of pharmakia. The recently adopted amendments will facilitate an enormous global build up of the Pharmaceutical Hospital Emergency Industrial Complex which seeks to trigger ongoing “pandemic emergencies” that will be made even worse by “relevant health products.” … “For those who believe that the adoption of these amendments is somehow a “victory” for health freedom or that the amendments that were adopted “aren’t that bad” or that they “could have been worse,” or that we “dodged a number of bullets,” please realize that over the past year, quite a lot of misinformation has been spread regarding these amendments. The build-up of the Pharmaceutical Hospital Emergency Industrial Complex that these amendments seek to implement in support of the equitable distribution of “relevant medical products” is certainly NOT a “victory” that should be celebrated. Stop allowing yourself to be deceived.”

Please see Jim’s article ⬆️ on this, as he goes through many fine points that affect everyone.

Stay Strong 💪 ! Keep Fighting!

WHAT I REALLY THINK

We still need to be careful about who provides us with information. As Jim states, there are plenty of (famous) people who want you to look one way while they cover up something else that they don't want you to see.

I would be forgiving of them if they ever (once) apologized for leading us in the right direction. But that hasn't happened yet.

In the meantime, please don't take everything that I say and just believe it. I encourage you to do your own research, pick the people you want to trust, and then keep them - ALL OF THEM - in critique.

You see that Jim leaves his cell phone number for all to see. That speaks loudly, as he has put himself out there for you and me. Here is Jim’s offer to you:

