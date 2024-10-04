This was posted on Telegram today, by Patient Advocate Bulldog. Thank you for making this post a BIG SHARE! And Subscribe so you stay informed!

Please forward this to any helicopter owners, pilots, philanthropists, horsemen, and horsewomen you might know.

Emphases are mine.

💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥 THIS IS AN EMERGENCY MESSAGE Please share with anyone who may have a helicopter to help ASAP. We need at least one more helicopter and pilot willing to help out with the rescue operation. The Base camp is in Hickory, North Carolina. If you come in contact with someone willing, please contact patientadvocatebulldog@protonmail.com We will get you connected with the team. Thank you! AND HORSEMEN NEEDED "Horse people, we need your help!!! We need horses, mules, and/or donkeys to carry supplies into areas that are not accessible by helicopter or wheeled vehicle. Be aware, this is tough terrain and it’s not a weekend trail ride. We need experienced horsemen and surefooted animals ASAP! Thank you!" Please Contact: patientadvocatebulldog@protonmail.com http://www.mountainmulepackers.com/contact_us https://americasvoice.news/video/c6ObymtCoMYeyh5/ Source: https://t.me/patientadvocatebulldog/17332

Please be in Prayer for the rescue teams involved in helping the people of NC. We have no idea what they will encounter and any opposition with just trying to help. I was on the phone with the head of operations Rescue Team - mountain mule packers, horses and medical team tonight. This is a huge operation and God is bringing the people and resources together. We will try to have updates as they come in. Doc Pete Chambers and the Remnant A Team will be on the ground helping as well. Donations welcome. https://theremnantministrytx.org Mountain Mule Packers Info: http://www.mountainmulepackers.com/ Donation Venmo link on the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/mountainmulepackersranch/ Horsemen, Horsewomen needed! Please email: patientadvocatebulldog@protonmail.com Source:

LET US PRAY

Holy God, Lord of Our Lives,

We love and adore You Only, Great Majesty! And we aspire You for Your Help again today for the victims of Hurricane Helene.

Only You know what is needed, and where, Dear God and Holy Father. Get resources through to help everyone, Lord Jesus. Maximize intuition and spiritual wisdom, Blessed Son of God, so that everyone can be rescued without harm.

Keep rescuers safe, even from local law enforcement. Give them all that is necessary, Lord, to accomplish the safety of all those in need!

Please get the helicopters needed, the mules and donkeys, Holy God of All The World! We ask this in the Mighty Name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth!

Amen!

Leave a comment