Here's a collection of Scriptures and videos to brighten up an already bright celebration of the Birth of Christ!

And for those who are alone, sending All Blessings to you! 🙌

JESUS CAME AND THE SCRIPTURES SAID THAT:

The blind will see!

The deaf will hear!

The dead will live again!

The lame will leap!

The dumb will speak the praises of The Lamb!

He was born to die for the world! And we see how much Our Creator loves us!

🙌 Greater is He that is within you than he that is in the world! 🙌

❤️🙏🙏❤️🙏❤️🙏❤️🙏❤️🙏❤️

The Carpenters - Christ is Born

Glory! Glory to Almighty God!

And on earth peace to all men!

Hear the joyful angels singing!

Alleluia! Alleluia!

He is born!

Let us adore him!

Christ the Lord!

King of Kings!

❤️🙏❤️🙏❤️🙏❤️🙏❤️🙏❤️🙏

A Saviour Is Born!

He is The Way, The Truth, and The Life!

“But when the fullness of the time came, God sent forth His Son, born of a woman, born under the Law,

so that He might redeem those who were under the Law, that we might receive the adoption as sons.”

Galatians 4:4-5

🙌 Merry Christmas!!! 🙌

Luke 2:14

Glory to God in the highest, and on earth, peace and goodwill toward men!

🙌❤️🙌❤️🙌❤️🙌❤️🙌❤️🙌❤️

The message that all of Christmas brings:

HE IS BORN!

And it's a Very Merry Christmas in Moscow!

A Merry Christmas from my Twitter friend Patti in Brazil:

Merry Christmas and happy holidays, everyone!🎄✨🎄

“Feliz Natal e Boas Festas, amigos” 🎉🎁🍾@TheRebelPatient

Isaiah 9:6

For to us a child is born,

To us a Son is given,

And the government will be on his shoulders.

And He will be called Wonderful Counselor,

Mighty God,

Everlasting Father,

Prince of Peace!

To those of you who lost a loved one this Christmas, to those who know suffering and trials, I SPEAK JESUS! To all who feel alone or abandoned by the world, I SPEAK JESUS!

And because you know the majestic power of His Name, I SPEAK JESUS!

Let this little girl minister to your soul upon His birth, and SPEAK JESUS!

All Hail King Jesus!

My prayer for you is that you know the forgiveness of God, the power of the Holy Spirit, and the mighty healing power of Our Lord of Lords and King of Kings! In the Name of Jesus! Amen! 🙏

