Tommy Robinson has confronted Muslim child rape gang members. He is brave, and this is a real man whom we need to amplify and highly regard. He has a passion to protect the innocent.

But it was Twitter/X that exploded the gang r*pes. And now Elon Musk is taking the British Prime Minister to task.

First is the problem.

CAUTION: This testimonial is extremely graphic and disturbing. If you are sensitive, do not read it.

Tommy Robinson Fighting Back:

Tommy Robinson confronts a Pakistani Muslim rapist.

And This is Why Elon Musk is Taking Britian’s Prime Minister to Task.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

Trudeau has been undone by Trump.

Now it's time for Muslim-friendly British PM Keir Starmer to Resign. This needs to come from within Britian, with pressure from all countries. Because he will not defend children.

LET US PRAY

🙏

Holy God,

Hear our pleas for the children, honor and protect them, we pray! Help every country denounce this gang behavior, protect the children from more harm, and heal those who have already suffered from atrocities that we cannot imagine or picture, much less read about.

Bring the perpetrators to justice. Judge them with Your harshest hand!

And free Tommy Robinson, Holy God, a figher for Your beautiful children. Protect him in jail, have the prison guards honor him, and let him go free!

Keep us shining the light on this evil, Dear God of mercy and righteousness!

You have called me out upon the waters, asking me to have faith that I will not sink. Call me out to the great unknown, Holy God! And then call me out again!

We ask this in the Name of Jesus.

Amen!

🙏

