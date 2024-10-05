A SPECIAL NOTE!

Thank you and All Blessings to our Substack reader

, who left a comment that led to my recommendation that Samaritan’s Purse is a great rescue effort for natural disasters. And HE’S PACKING UP TO BE ON HIS WAY TOMORROW!

It started with a comment on my article on Lake Lure, North Carolina, where the fire chief threatened a pilot volunteer with arrest if he went back for a lady's husband left up in the mountains (he has now been reunited with her; the original article is posted at the bottom of this article):

JJ took my recommendation and replied,

Samaritan’s Purse Volunteers

Boone, North Carolina

Buncombe County, North Carolina

Tampa/St. Petersburg, Florida

Here is what you see on the link to Tampa/St. Petersburg, Florida, where volunteers are still needed but will be on hold for the upcoming Hurricane Milton:

Perry, Florida

Valdosta, Georgia

My Reply:

Join Me in Prayer for JJ:

Father God, Almighty God of Wonder,

You know the number of hairs on our heads. You know JJ and all his needs, the trip he needs to traverse from the Chicago area, the destination and all its awaiting victims and rescuer teams. And You know how much he strives to be the best Disciple of Jesus that he can be, Holy Lord.

We ask You to help him, protect him, give him comfort, strength, and perseverance for his road ahead. Grant him favor, maximize his leadership and determination, we pray, Holy Father of All Creation.

Grant JJ Your favor, Dearest Father, assign him to areas that need and welcome him, and bless all the work of his hands and the steps of his feet.

We ask all this for all volunteers in the storms past, present, and future, especially for those in the path of Tropical Storms Milton. In the Mighty Name of Jesus.

Amen!

Tropical Storm Milton

Above: The predicted path of Tropical Storm Milton, which is expected to make landfall in Florida as a major Category 3 hurricane.

Thank you for remaining in prayer for stoem victims, their families, and all the rescuers.

