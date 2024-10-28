IN UNDER A WEEK: West Virginia Coal Miner Volunteers Rebuild the Road Leading to Big Chimney, NC - But Is This Road Still Open?
Includes A Link to FREE Starlink Areas for Hurricanes Helene and Milton
From a Facebook Group:
I don't use Facebook but here's the Group:
LIVE Storm Chasers’ Contact Information
Live Storm Chasers Shows FREE Starlink Info for Affected Hurricane Areas
Twitter Profile:
Link: https://twitter.com/LiveStormChaser
FREE Starlink for Hurricanes Helene and Milton
Link to Signup for FREE Starlink:
https://www.starlink.com/support/article/58126733-e4d2-db62-b919-9da261a4e096
Is The Road to Castle Rock Still Open or was it Closed by the Government? The Tweet
The Thread
It seems that the official is saying that one resident complained about the road going through his/her property. That led to travel restrictions into the county:
The Video
NOTE: I highly recommend that you restrain yourself when speaking to any government official. Do NOT raise your voice. Do NOT use profanity. It can easily escalate a situation or cause them to walk away, which is what happened here.
The Thread
LET US PRAY
Dear God,
Protect the delicate balance between good and evil, right and wrong in North Carolina.
Help the landowners keep their land, and also help needed supplies get to those who need them.
Maintain peace and civility. Help keep all the people warm and fed. And lead us to help those who need it the most.
Keep North Carolina, Tennessee, and Florida safe from harm, allowing them time to recover and rebuild. Get needed clothing and goods to prevent more deaths from the freezing cold, and grant that warm weather conditions continue as long as possible, Holy and Just God.
In the Name of Jesus.
Amen.
🙏
Amen 🙏🏻
A very good update.
The difficulty. The fear. The hard work. The generosity. All justified and working through the process of trauma.
Prayers Love Needs be Met Health prevail.