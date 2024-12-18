17 minutes and 43 seconds.

Pentagon Press Briefing on Recent Drone Sightings PENTAGON PRESS SECRETARY MAJ. GEN. PAT RYDER:

On the Drones: ".. We did send some additional active and passive detection capabilities as well as some counter drone capabilities. Passive measures would essentially be the ability to receive signals without emitting signals, whereas active would be like radar." "I'm not gonna have any information to provide in terms of sensor data... We are employing a variety of both passive and active sensors in order to detect as it pertains to DoD installations... We're not the only ones in this business when it comes to U.S. civil airspace."

On Syria: "U.S. forces have been working closely with SDF for years now on the defeat ISIS mission and that continues to be our focus. I think we have an invested interest in ensuring that ISIS is not allowed to regroup and research."

On Lasering Planes and Shooting at the Drones "Turns out, not every blinking eye in the sky is a drone.. FBI Newark and New Jersey State Police are begging for people to stop pointing lasers at pilots or firing weapons at aircraft they think are drones. Why? Because some of those drones are actually manned planes. And that's not just illegal; it's deadly."

Press Briefing Source: https://www.cbsnews.com/video/more-questions-about-mysterious-drone-sightings-dominate-pentagon-briefing/

