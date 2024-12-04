People Are Still Living in Tents: What Black Mountain, NC Mayor Has to Say
An update on the lady who had house mold: Shawn helped her, and she has new living quarters!
Link: https://x.com/theshawnhendrix/status/1864073355998933460?s=46
This is from last week but I wanted you to see it, as it made MSM.
The Tweet
Source: https://x.com/disrespectedthe/status/1860207133180199177?s=46
The Video
The Thread
if you aren't on Twitter/X, please consider it as a ministry to keep getting the word out on the truths we see happening
Michael Sobo, Mayor of Black Mountain, NC
The real crime is that these monsters, for whatever they conned themselves and others into believing, are not reporting the truth to the world, thereby achieving two important negative objectives, among others.
First, they don't want people to know who they really are; i.e., enemies of the people. Second, ill-informed people in America are led to believe all is well now, and do not see the need to participate any longer in helping these disaster victims from Helena and local, State, and Federal so-called governments and their agencies whose interference and limited stand down orders come from the top.
It’s definitely cold. And I keep wondering about that FEMA makeshift office in Hendersonville I saw a couple weeks ago. It’s huge. In a plaza. What are they doing in there? Years ago, I knew a weatherman in FL. He stopped doing weather reports and went to work for FEMA. I wonder if he still does….. I would love to pick his brain if I could find him.
Happy to see this woman got help. Happy to see you all helping each other. Every day/night praying for WNC and the world. I don’t trust government to help us. Never trusted them. So did not expect it. If I can help in anyway. Let me know. I am in the area. 🙏🏻