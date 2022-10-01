After the pandemic left so many unaccustomed to gathering together, what an absolute joy it was to meet brave advocates today! Doctors, physician assistant, lawyers, and even a 17-year old, Max Bonilla, who absolute delivered an outstanding speech.

Our group was poised to speak out, to be heard, and to suffer any consequences necessary to defend medical freedom for those who would or could not take a public stand. Each one of us represented hundreds and thousands who feel the same way.

Physicians, lawyers and community leaders fighting for what is right on September 30, 2022. From left to right, back row: Len Saputo, MD; Marcus Wheeler, MD; Max Bonilla, Reinette Senum, Dan Wheeler, JD; Leigh Dundas, JD; Nicole Pearson, JD; Denise Young, Carolina Galvan. Back row: Robert Jamieson, DO; Steve Kirsch; Tiffany Baer, MD; Steve LaTulippe, MD; Tara Thornton, Denise Aguilar. Front, from left: Margaret Aranda, MD; Sally Priester, MD.

In front of the capital building steps, there was construction and there was a short time of excess noise when workers moved a large flatbed truck inside the chain fence. Then they moved it off site, and the speakers continued uninterrupted.

The public arrived with a variety of support. Claps and resounding, “Yes!”s could be heard, and the powerful comments coincided with their signs.

There were minors, elders, the disabled, and some pulled up picnic blanket seats on the lawn. A group of school children, possibly on a field trip, played under the large trees while the birds sang.

Some signs were in sharp contrast to the sound of children.

Another group of children stopped to listen, especially when Max Bonilla spoke.

It was a wonderful day, an imploring plea, and Governor Newsom has until midnight to VETO AB 2098. Will he do the right thing?

ADDENDUM: Gov. Newsom signed the bill before 5 pm. Later, it was kicked out.