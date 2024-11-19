PUBLIC HEARING LIVE Tomorrow at 11 am PST: Oversight Committee to Drill FEMA Adminstrator Deanne Criswell
YOUTUBE LIVE on Tuesday, November 19, 2023 at 11 AM PST | 1 PM CST | 2 PM EST. #BringBackOurKids #FEMA #CPS #GovernmentAtrocities SHARE THIS FAR AND WIDE!
Source: https://x.com/the_captain1968/status/1858660203920519590?s=46
WATCH LIVE TOMORROW AT 11 am PST | 1 pm CST | 2 pm EST
Source: https://x.com/andreafreedom76/status/1858711647096897719?s=46
Source: https://x.com/andreafreedom76/status/1858688842397524232?s=46
Source: https://x.com/theexecutloner_/status/1842574624787435887?s=46
Source: https://x.com/jeancornell1957/status/1858572237231755271?s=46
Source: https://x.com/repgregsteube/status/1856011951295328634?s=46
Source: https://x.com/andreafreedom76/status/1858702796792479878?s=46
Let Us Pray
Holy God,
We pray for Your Will to be done! We give the situation to You!
Allow accountability to the people, we pray, and also let us see that the federal government is not the answer to our problems or our prayers.
Let us love one another as ourselves! Let us see that the best thing to do is to count on You, and on one another.
In Jesus’ Name.
Amen.
Thank you Margaret. Our private sector would be out of business, if they acted half as pathetic as our public sector.
They also better be asking about the 30k amassing in Michigan and why wasn’t it done in NC or other affected states.