WHAT I REALLY THINK

It is done. The jury reached its verdict.

I'm glad I wasn't on the jury because I do believe that God has the final judgment and killing is still wrong. I would have opted out as a bad witness.

We don't know the details but if he caught the guy in the act, I can see the rage and a plea of temporary insanity.

If he later stalked the guy, perhaps that's a different story and much more premeditated.

Not knowing more and on a religious basis, I have to say that he was wrong. Otherwise, I am guilty of falling to The Hegelian dialectic, the “evil” versus “less evil”, and I don't walk a straight line. Besides, the Bible says, “Thou shalt not kill.”

Having said that, I am glad they let him off, but he will never get over what he did. I pray that he asks forgiveness and reaches that place of peace tgat surpasses all understanding.

And I know that if he has repented, God forgives him.

___

As a last note, I always wondered who would be the one to put the millstone around the neck. Isn't that the same as killing? Or was Christ being theoretical in using this as an example for criminals to keep their hands off the innocent children?

LET US PRAY

Matthew 18:6 ~ But whoso shall offend one of these little ones which believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and that he were drowned in the depth of the sea.

Dear Holy God,

Father of All Creation, thank You for another day and another opportunity to serve You. We praise Your Name and glorify You for who You are.

Your magnificence and unwavering forgiveness stan before us.

Help us to live by Your standards, and in only Your eyes.

We pray for the innocent children. Guard and protect them, Lord. Only You can render a just punishment for those who harm children.

We pray for those who survived these things, Lord. Bless them and cover them with Your infinite light and love. Heal their hearts and souls, minds and bodies. Restore unto them the wonders of Your salvation, and create in them a new person.

In Jesus’ Name.

Amen.

