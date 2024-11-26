Start writing today. Use the button below to create a Substack of your own Start a Substack

Thank you for sharing and caring!

“Don’t use my name, but a constituent called me yesterday asking about all the FEMA housing units and trailers that are staged in Hickory,” the lawmaker wrote in a private message to Cassie Clark, an N.C. influencer. “They’ve been there for a few weeks. I asked FEMA what they were and confirmed they indeed are housing units staged for inspection waiting to be sent out to ‘qualifying counties.’ I asked for a timeline. Attached is the response. Very disappointing,” the lawmaker added. The attached response from FEMA read as follows: “At the moment not specific time frame, this would be very depending on each individual survivor that are in the FEMA IA program and also in the process with the counties/cities to look for areas to stage them for the survivors.” According to Matt Van Swol, a reporter and photographer, a non-profit by the name of EmergencyRV has been doing FEMA’s job by providing affected families with an RV if and when possible. The non-profit did at one point try begging FEMA for access to their empty trailers but were denied. Speaking later on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle,” Swol called for FEMA to just hand over the RVs and deal with the paperwork later. “It’s absolutely horrific,” he said of the crisis in N.C. “I mean, there should be zero American citizens living in tents in North Carolina right now. There are plenty of FEMA trailers available for these citizens. They’re sitting maybe 15 miles away.” “They’re nice and heated, and they’re occupied by FEMA workers. So I put out a post saying that maybe you should get out of those and hand them to the people [who need them] because it’s getting cold outside. So why not just hand them over and deal with the paperwork later?” he added. When confronted by Fox News, a FEMA spokesperson handed over a fact sheet highlighting all that the agency has supposedly done for the Hurricane Helene survivors in North Carolina. With this fact sheet in mind, host Laura Ingraham asked Swol, “Could it be that people are choosing as the inclement weather is coming to live in these tents?” Swol’s wife then cut in to answer that question. “No, they’re basically given a choice,” she said. “We were given a choice. A few days after we got out of Asheville and came back, we got a letter from FEMA with a voucher to a hotel in Tennessee, far away from everyone who needed us here. We came back. We decided to stay.” “We got denied twice from FEMA, appealed, ended up having to have a generator to take care of our neighbors on either side of us. One’s on a CPAP machine. The other one didn’t have electricity of any kind, including cooked plates. Everyone’s circumstances is incredibly different,” she added. According to a separate report, FEMA isn’t just denying people access to its trailers — it’s also denying them access to tiny homes built by volunteers. Meanwhile, the federal government is now claiming it doesn’t have any more money to hand over to Hurricane Helene survivors. Source: https://americanwirenews.com/fema-rv-trailers-sit-empty-while-homeless-nc-hurricane-victims-face-snow-and-freezing-temps-report/

A Tweet: The National Guard Retreats from WNC

November 21, 2024

The Thread

The Tweet

November 22, 2024, Senator Tedd Budd et, al., ask Biden to lift FEMA housing requirements for WNC.

The Congressional Letter to Biden



The Thread

The Tweet

FEMA has over 500 families awaiting a home.

The Thread

The People Are the Solution

Whether in Florida or in WNC, when one person has a need, American citizen volunteers with boots on the ground are answering it as best as possible.

Church Delivers 8 Amazon Trucks Filled with Heaters

18 hours ago

See the Video description for the list of 4 churches who organized this! It’s amazing to see what great need can be filled with heaters, which are saving lives:

Folks eight trucks pulled in from Amazon just this morning to the Bethel, Wesley and Church in flat rock North Carolina full of heaters hoses and adapters. We would like to thank everyone who has contributed to this effort to save the lives of our fellow Americans in western North Carolina by providing heat to those living in outbuildings, bar and tents. You have no idea how many lives you have just saved by your donation. May the Lord bless each and every one of you who has stepped up to help provide for those in need. Central Global Methodist Church plans to release checks to each family that has been vetted through the helping hands on Wednesday, December 4 to help these folks pay for renovations and expenditures to rebuild. If you would like to contribute to help these families rebuild, please see down below the link that you can send money to for the helping hands. Make sure you designate your own Line contribution or check to the Hurricane Relief otherwise it will go into the general fund and we will not know about your donation to help western North Carolina, so please designate it online by using the other box and designate or mark on your check in the memo for Hurricane Relief helping hands. Thank you so much . Thank you for all your support. May the Lord bless you.

Donation information

Helping Hands for a family

Central Global Methodist Church

300 S Main St Asheboro NC 27203

Main office - 336-629-1425

https://centralasheboro.org/events-op...

Operation Mountain Relief Midway

Wesleyan Church

331 Worthville Rd

Randleman NC 27317

Pastor Kenneth Davis - 336-859-9889

/ n2mffkwtqaeft8mx

Project Santa

P.O. Box 175

Denton NC 27239

Physical location:

First Baptist Church

383 W Salisbury St

Denton NC 27239

1-336-859-3531

Pastor Tim Clark

Bethel Wesleyan Church

901 Tracy Grove Rd

Flat Rock NC 28731

(828) 489-1714

Christ Centered | Bethel Wesleyan Church | United States

Budd McCall - appalachiannavy@yahoo.com

Wayne Allred - deepriverfarmnc@yahoo.com

LET US PRAY

Holy Father,

Bless those still in the cold. Let us, Your body of Christ, gather together at Thanksgiving with one less pie to buy a heater, one less bottle of wine, Holy God.

Keep the weather without rain, Lord of Lords and King of Kings! Bless all the people still in tents or substandard housing, and let them get the help they need.

Thank you for breathing life into me, for being so kind to me! We are OVERWHELMED by Your Total Love and Compassion, Mercy and Goodness, Holy Lord!

As almost all the volunteers stop their efforts to be with their families, help them be rejuvenated and restored in their energy, Blessed Father. And do not let them feel guilty for being warm and fed! THIS WE PRAY!

Thank you for our warm clothes, sunny skies, and hot meals. We are ever more grateful for all Your blessings, and thank You for all that we have. May we continue to love our neighbor as ourselves, as we give You ALL OUR HONOR AND PRAISE!

We Raise a Hallelujah to You!

In the Name of Jesus we pray these things, Father.

Amen!

Leave a comment