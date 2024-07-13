THE LIES: CNN Reportedly Says Trump "FELL" At the Rally then ADMITS The Shooter "Is Dead And 2 OTHERS Were Shot at the Rally"
One person dead (the shooter) one attendee shot! THIS IS A BIG DAY. Everyone Will Remember Where They Were When They Heard What Happened Today. TODAY IS A DAY TO REMEMBER.
⬆️ This is not true.
At 4:27 pm PST:
Evan Perez, Senior Justice Correspondent, now reporting LIVE for CNN SAYS THE SHOOTER “HAS BEEN NEUTRALIZED” and is “NO LONGER A THREAT”.
CNN REPORTS: Richard Golden is the shooter.
A second person has also been shot.
President Trump has EVERY INTENTION OF MOVING FORWARD IN 2 DAYS WITH THE REPUBLICAN CONVENTION IN MILWAUKEE, MINNESOTA.
Thank you for continuing to PRAY!
The secret service is part of the photo op of this fake shooting..
Milwaukee, is not in Minnesota. It’s on the east side of Wisconsin.
God Bless DJT!!🇺🇸