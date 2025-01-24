Just a little smile for your heart today.

Now, there is a conversation on Twitter noting that this isn’t the same otter in all of the images; the skin oscillates between a darker black and a lighter gray. But I didn’t think that we needed to go there today, because the sentiment is so fine and lovely.

Here’s a baby otter for you:

A simple pleasure: greeting the sun.

They’re also super playful, waking up a huge orangutang.

An otter a day keeps the frowns away;)

WHAT I REALLY THINK

There’s so much negativity in this world, that it is easy to feel depressed about it. With Trump in office now, many feel a lot better - but it’ a good reminder that we need to live balanced lives.

We need to keep our eyes on God, take care of our bodies, be kind to our spouses and families, and help the world around us to be a better place. What better way than to keep smiling and put positivity before us?

Today, I am wishing you a wonderful day, a fantastic weekend, and a future filled with health and happiness.

Thank you for all your prayers for Ed.

While he suffered for a few days post-procedure after getting three tumors out of his bladder, he is 100% pain-free now. We discussed the failures of informed consent, and he is much more on board with counting on and depending on God for his health and wellbeing. Of course, we also have a new diet, are getting outdoors more, and are eliminating other sources of stress.

With this, Ed thanks you for your healing, intercessory prayers! And he also asks that if you have a need for prayer, just let us know! In the meantime, enjoy your day!

I will look for more good news to share with you today, and I truly thank you for supporting my writings!

