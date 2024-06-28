Source: https://t.me/RealTimeNewsDaily/363746
Source: https://t.me/RealTimeNewsDaily/363746
The Democratic National Convention (DNC) is secretly talking about finding another candidate for President.
Source: https://t.me/RealTimeNewsDaily/363744
Statement from Biden
From Campaign Chair Jen O’Malley
“Tonight, President Biden presented a positive and winning vision for the future of America.”
“On the other side of the stage was Donald Trump, who offered a dark and backwards window into what America will look like if he steps foot back in the White House.”
“On Biden’s performance and any talk of Democrats turning to another nominee, Miller said a move would be “structurally impossible.”
“Sorry, Democrats. You have your nominee,” Miller said.
Source: https://apnews.com/live/presidential-debate-2024-updates
If you saw the debate, what is your comments?
I'll start. Mine:
Our country is failing because it has forgotten God. Both candidates missed opportunities to just answer the question instead of pouncing on one another. Neither one could answer the question on child care. They didn't shake hands or make eye contact. And their golf game isn't that important.
The Rebel Patient™ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I wanted to hear the real truths that have attacked us. The Directed Energy Weapons in Maui. The Russian stance against NATO in their back yard. The covID jxxine, when Fauci ran the country.
And btw, how can biden speak a sentence, when he hasn't spoken a sentence in who knows how long, but falls and shakes hands with curtains. Farmers losing water by government control. Abortion, why is it ok to subjugate the actual issue which is, "What is LIFE," not what are state's rights. It is the WRONG Question. Where was Hunter. What about the cia's dirty activities? I hate politics. I love TRUTH. HOW DO WE RECLAIM NATURAL RIGHTS AND LAW?
Wanted more important topics!If JFK Jr was there it would have been epic!