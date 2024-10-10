Tornadoes Hit Florida, Hurricane Milton Now a Category 2
I previously recommended this LIVE YouTube site to follow Hurricane Milton.
YouTube Hurricane News
Thank you to one of our readerswho alerted me to this weather app, showing that Hurricane Milton is now a Category 2:
Zoom Earth
Milton is now a Category 2.
Source: https://zoom.earth/storms/milton-2024/
A Tornado Touches Down in Fort Pierce, Florida
NOTE: These are truly spectacular shots and you can imagine the destruction. 🙏 Thank you for keeping Florida in your prayers.
A tornado touched down earlier today in the Spanish Lakes community of Fort Pierce, Florida. Multiple fatalities were reported, so stay in prayer for the affected families.
You can see a wide tornado crossing the highway, and then a couple is astonished by what they witness:
I think it looks like three tornadoes, not two ⬆️
The Wind and the Rain
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Saildrone Footage
NOAA’s Saildrone recorded this incredible footage showing 28 foot waves and 75.95 mph wind occur a whopping 40 nautical miles from the eye of Hurricane Milton:
A Nautical Mile
Per Wikipedia:
A nautical mile is a unit of lengthused in air, marine, and space navigation, and for the definition of territorial waters.[2][3][4] Historically, it was defined as the meridian arclength corresponding to one minute(1/60 of a degree) of latitude at the equator, so that Earth's polar circumference is very near to 21,600 nautical miles (that is 60 minutes × 360 degrees). Today the international nautical mile is defined as 1,852 metres (about 6,076 ft; 1.151 mi).[5]The derived unit of speed is the knot, one nautical mile per hour.
It looks like one nautical mile is longer than a land mile, 5,280 feet.
Devastating Winds Preceed Hurricane Milton
Fort Myers Beach, Florida:
Aftermath of the tornado in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
Source: https://x.com/immeme0/status/1844154677300167106?s=46
Sheriff's Office Destroyed by Hurricane Milton
UPDATE: Hurricane Milton
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office severally damaged by Tornado as Hurricane Milton makes landfall.
Source: https://rumble.com/v5i3ycs-st.-lucie-county-sheriffs-office-severally-damaged-by-tornado-as-hurricane-.html
Over 1.8 Million Households Are Without Power in Florida
LET US PRAY
Psalm 121:1-4
Holy God,
For the STORMS TO STOP, we pray! For the people to survive and thrive, we intercede! For the land to be restored, we pray!
In Jesus’ Name.
Amen!
Prayers answered? Not a Cat Five direct hit?
Hurricanes spawn tornadoes. This isn’t a new thing.