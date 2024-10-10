I previously recommended this LIVE YouTube site to follow Hurricane Milton.

YouTube Hurricane News

Thank you to one of our readers

who alerted me to this weather app, showing that Hurricane Milton is now a Category 2:

Zoom Earth

Milton is now a Category 2.

Source: https://zoom.earth/storms/milton-2024/

A Tornado Touches Down in Fort Pierce, Florida

NOTE: These are truly spectacular shots and you can imagine the destruction. 🙏 Thank you for keeping Florida in your prayers.

A tornado touched down earlier today in the Spanish Lakes community of Fort Pierce, Florida. Multiple fatalities were reported, so stay in prayer for the affected families.

You can see a wide tornado crossing the highway, and then a couple is astonished by what they witness:

I think it looks like three tornadoes, not two ⬆️

The Wind and the Rain

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Saildrone Footage

NOAA’s Saildrone recorded this incredible footage showing 28 foot waves and 75.95 mph wind occur a whopping 40 nautical miles from the eye of Hurricane Milton:

A Nautical Mile

Per Wikipedia:

It looks like one nautical mile is longer than a land mile, 5,280 feet.

Devastating Winds Preceed Hurricane Milton

Fort Myers Beach, Florida:

Aftermath of the tornado in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Source: https://x.com/immeme0/status/1844154677300167106?s=46

Sheriff's Office Destroyed by Hurricane Milton

UPDATE: Hurricane Milton St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office severally damaged by Tornado as Hurricane Milton makes landfall. Source: https://rumble.com/v5i3ycs-st.-lucie-county-sheriffs-office-severally-damaged-by-tornado-as-hurricane-.html

Over 1.8 Million Households Are Without Power in Florida

LET US PRAY

Psalm 121:1-4

🙌 🙏 ❤️ 🙌 🙏 ❤️🙌 🙏 ❤️🙌 🙏 ❤️🙌 🙏 ❤️

🙌 🕊️ ❤️ 🙌 🕊️ ❤️🙌 🕊️ ❤️🙌 🕊️ ❤️🙌 🕊️ ❤️

Holy God,

For the STORMS TO STOP, we pray! For the people to survive and thrive, we intercede! For the land to be restored, we pray!

In Jesus’ Name.

Amen!

Leave a comment