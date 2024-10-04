CAUTION: Graphic pictures of sores, scabs, and scarring on Alexis’ scalp and neck.

The Tweet

This morning:

The Thread

Three hours ago, around 4:49 pm PST:

LET US PRAY

Holy Father God,

Thank you for bringing Alexis to us. May You continue to bless her healing to a full recovery. And thank you that through her severe suffering, we can learn from Alexis, pray for her, and watch her heal in Your majestic hands.

Bless Alexis. Bless everyone with a vax injury, or other chronic illness, Dear Lord God of All the Ages! Show us Your Greatness and bestow Your favor on Alexis and those who need Your touch as well.

We ask this in the Mighty Name of Jesus.

Amen.

Leave a comment