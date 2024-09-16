Be capable of using your sword.

Have the capacity for danger and the capacity for control - and keep your moral virtue.

You are not weak.

It is easier to give up than to keep trying, to speak up than to say something. It is easier to stay inside than to go outside. It is easier to die than to live.

So live hard. Know that we are in a spiritual battle.

And use your strength and character to do good.

STAND YOUR GROUND!

Ephesians 10: 10-18: The Armor of God

