You can watch Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla blatantly speak on his own, praising his company.

Bourla admitted that Covid was a test, adding that he thinks “the best days” of Pfizer are still ahead of the manufacturer.

“I truly think that the best days of Pfizer are ahead of us, because Covid was for me was like a rehearsal.”

There's NO SUCH THING as a “Positive PCR Test”! Not for COVID, not for Bird Flu, not for ANYTHING! It WAS NEVER meant for diagnosis!

Natural Remedies for Any “Flu”

