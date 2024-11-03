West North Carolina is STILL IN GREAT NEED!

Some centers say, “Don't Call or email; don't text!

Just Show Up!”

Source: https://x.com/disrespectedthe/status/1852532078686154932?s=46

The Video

The Thread

LET US PRAY

Thank You, Lord,

For the volunteers and helpers who unselfishly sacrifice their time to help others, BLESS THE WORK OF THEIR HANDS!

Help them, bless them, reward them in Your ways! GUIDE THE STEPS OF THEIR FEET!

For those who still need help and are struggling for basic supplies like food and water, Father, meet all their needs! KEEP THEM WARM AND DRY, AND ALLOW SUPPLIES TO GET UP TO THEM!

For those who can still help, Father, SHOW THEM THE WAY! Let us LOVE ONE ANOTHER as we love ourselves!

In Jesus’ Name.

Amen!🙏

Shared Google Doc for donations, needs, free housing, and free hot meals: http://bit.ly/3UvqkUH

Donation link to our ministry, which has purchased clothing , work boots, camp stoves and propane, portable heaters, winter clothes, and more. We are also making our first delivery: https://pay.balancecollect.com/m/arandamdenterprises

Thank you for your donations and paid subscriptions! They are now hard at work for North Carolina! God bless you so much!

