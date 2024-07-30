After a series of coordinated arson attacks in Northern France, rail workers are repairing the high-speed network. 800,000 people have been affected.

This is after a power outage left Paris in the dark on Sunday night’s Opening Ceremony.

Frantic work has been underway on repairs to damaged cables and signal boxes, in order to restore service.

France is Burning

As trains still halt transportation, fires rage across France:

The Latest

A far-left activist has been arrested in connection with the sabotage of France's high-speed rail network just before the Olympic Games opening ceremony.

Other Fires in France

Unrelated (?), churches in France have been burning down for years. This is a map showing churches destroyed in the last four years. They are fires also associated with much looting.

And the Olympics Boycott Continues, with Many Marking it As Another Satanic Ritual

… or is it just woke?

LET US PRAY

Image courtesy: SwissCows.com

Dear Lord God, Heavenly Father,

We pray for those in France who are affected by the travesties of train and city fires. Keep the people under the guard of Your angels, dear Lord! Keep the children safe from areas of danger, and allow those who are working to repair do so with great care and expertise, so that all repairs are done right.

May the people be blessed as they seek Your face! May they humble themselves and pause to think about what they have done, what their city has done, to slip far away from sin and repentance, dear Lord!

Lead people to The Cross of Christ, we pray! Show them their ways must be only Yours! We ask this in the Holy Name of Your Son, Our Lord, Jesus Christ. Amen.

