Alexi Update
The Tweet
November 12, 2024:
Update on November 16, 2024
Source:
Source: https://x.com/diedsuddenly_/status/1857950973009842557?s=46
Update on December 4, 2024:
Source: https://x.com/diedsuddenly_/status/1864482937724424197?s=46
Update January 1, 2024:
Source: https://x.com/diedsuddenly_/status/1874499920943579264?s=46
Update January 2, 2024:
Source: https://x.com/diedsuddenly_/status/1875057341856612576?s=46
The Thread
Source: https://givebutter.com/c/savealexis
LET US PRAY
🙏
Father God,
We thank You for getting Alexi through these difficult times. Bless her continued recovery, bring her back to health, and protect her from any other setbacks. Clear her skin, make any infected areas improve, and guide Alexi to Your perfect peace and happiness!
We ask this in the Name of Jesus.
Amen.
🙏
The Rebel Patient™ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Is there some attorney, or even ACLJ or some group that can file emergency petition with the court to have her transferred to another hospital?! Or perhaps Cleveland Clinic? Can her family doc put in a referral to transfer her there? This is beyond awful! I will share again, and share on multiple pages on FB. Her family needs to sue this hospital!!!
WHAT?!?! The hospital is STILL mistreating her? WTF.
Does anyone know about the circumstances keeping her at that hospital rather than transferring elsewhere? Insurance issue?
Thank you so much for the update.