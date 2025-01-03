The Tweet

November 12, 2024:

Update on November 16, 2024

Source:

Source: https://x.com/diedsuddenly_/status/1857950973009842557?s=46

Update on December 4, 2024:

Source: https://x.com/diedsuddenly_/status/1864482937724424197?s=46

Update January 1, 2024:

Source: https://x.com/diedsuddenly_/status/1874499920943579264?s=46

Update January 2, 2024:

Source: https://x.com/diedsuddenly_/status/1875057341856612576?s=46

The Thread

Source: https://givebutter.com/c/savealexis

LET US PRAY

🙏

Father God,

We thank You for getting Alexi through these difficult times. Bless her continued recovery, bring her back to health, and protect her from any other setbacks. Clear her skin, make any infected areas improve, and guide Alexi to Your perfect peace and happiness!

We ask this in the Name of Jesus.

Amen.

🙏

Leave a comment