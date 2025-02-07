We understand that Alexi was first at Lima Linda for her care after suffering a severe reaction to several shots given as required by her doctor, who was treating her for a rare disease called PNH or Paroxsymal Nocturnal Hematuria.

There aren’t any new updates on Alexis that I can find; I suspect she has a lawyer and they told them to stop posting. Perhaps it also wasn’t helping her care.

See below for my in/depth articles that follow her over time. Here are some links that summarize what happened, and a few Facebook posts from her father:

From September, 2024

Link: https://x.com/christiechats/status/1836964687625277667?s=46 (Copy & Paste)

GiveButter:

Link: GiveButter.com/SaveAlexis

December 4, 2024

Alexis did this passionate and extremely sad video, showing how much she has been suffering and not getting relief from itching and pain.

WARNING: This is very upsetting.

Yes, they should send someone into her room, if only to hold her hand and look her in the eyes. They can increase her pain meds (she was last down to zero!).

In January, she transferred to UCI, the University of California, Irvine.

Last month, her father posted this on Facebook:

January 2025

Link: https://www.facebook.com/1443236559/videos/612486017921198/ (Copy & paste)

I’m not really on Facebook, but you can find Alexi’s father, Todd Lorenzo.

Another Post

Source: https://www.facebook.com/ToddLorenze/posts/i-miss-my-baby-girl-i-love-alexis-lorenze-so-much-i-love-all-3-of-my-kids-but-wh/10236680939150387/ (Copy & Paste)

My Previous Updates

WARNING: Graphic photos throughout.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

This poor girl has suffered for so long, and the hospital staff were not making her life easier. Rather, they discounted her, offered no validation, and cut her pain medication all the way off!

I don’t even know what more to say except SUE THEM!

But it doesn’t seem like any amount of money can take away her suffering!

God help Alexis, who is, in my opinion and based on the suffering of burn patients, probably suicidal and ready to go home to the Lord.

LET US PRAY

Holy God,

We pray and intercede for Alexis! Help her pain and swelling, itchiness, and discomfort! Protect her from getting worse, hold her in Your arms! Keep her under Your wings!

Worthy is the Lamb who was slain on the cross for the forgiveness of our sins!

In the Name of Jesus.

Amen!

