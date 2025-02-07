Alexis Lorenz: Last Update Showed She was Suffering Without Relief
There are No Social Media Updates in the Last Month
We understand that Alexi was first at Lima Linda for her care after suffering a severe reaction to several shots given as required by her doctor, who was treating her for a rare disease called PNH or Paroxsymal Nocturnal Hematuria.
There aren’t any new updates on Alexis that I can find; I suspect she has a lawyer and they told them to stop posting. Perhaps it also wasn’t helping her care.
See below for my in/depth articles that follow her over time. Here are some links that summarize what happened, and a few Facebook posts from her father:
From September, 2024
Link: https://x.com/christiechats/status/1836964687625277667?s=46 (Copy & Paste)
GiveButter:
Link: GiveButter.com/SaveAlexis
December 4, 2024
Alexis did this passionate and extremely sad video, showing how much she has been suffering and not getting relief from itching and pain.
WARNING: This is very upsetting.
Yes, they should send someone into her room, if only to hold her hand and look her in the eyes. They can increase her pain meds (she was last down to zero!).
In January, she transferred to UCI, the University of California, Irvine.
Last month, her father posted this on Facebook:
January 2025
Link: https://www.facebook.com/1443236559/videos/612486017921198/ (Copy & paste)
I’m not really on Facebook, but you can find Alexi’s father, Todd Lorenzo.
Another Post
Source: https://www.facebook.com/ToddLorenze/posts/i-miss-my-baby-girl-i-love-alexis-lorenze-so-much-i-love-all-3-of-my-kids-but-wh/10236680939150387/ (Copy & Paste)
My Previous Updates
WARNING: Graphic photos throughout.
Alexis Goes MSM, Eats Ice Cream: September 21, 2024: HERE.
Burn Team Progress: September 26, 2024: HERE.
Shaving her Head: September 28, 2024: HERE.
432 Hertz for Healing: September 29, 2024: HERE.
The Skies Open as She Gets Better: October 3, 2024: HERE.
Losing Her Ear Lobes: October 20, 2024: HERE.
Candace Owens Reports on Alexis: October 25, 2024: HERE.
Removing Dead Scalp Tissue: November 1, 2024: HERE.
Scalp Healing: December 20, 2024: HERE.
Pus on Scalp: January 3, 2025: HERE.
WHAT I REALLY THINK
This poor girl has suffered for so long, and the hospital staff were not making her life easier. Rather, they discounted her, offered no validation, and cut her pain medication all the way off!
I don’t even know what more to say except SUE THEM!
But it doesn’t seem like any amount of money can take away her suffering!
God help Alexis, who is, in my opinion and based on the suffering of burn patients, probably suicidal and ready to go home to the Lord.
LET US PRAY
Holy God,
We pray and intercede for Alexis! Help her pain and swelling, itchiness, and discomfort! Protect her from getting worse, hold her in Your arms! Keep her under Your wings!
Worthy is the Lamb who was slain on the cross for the forgiveness of our sins!
In the Name of Jesus.
Amen!
