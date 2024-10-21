Alexis Update: Losing Her Ear Lobes and Receiving Many Prayers
WARNING: Graphic photo of scalp, neck, and back lesions, severe discoloration, black and blue. Thank You for Your Continued Prayers for Alexis!
The Tweet
The Thread
To preface the next tweets, “Community Notes” are where people can complain about the authenticity of a claim, and others can add context. I’m a contributor, and frequently “rate” the Community Notes to either be ditched or allowed.
You can't see the proposed Community Note in this case, because it's only for Contributors and not enough people have offered an opinion. Someone had claimed that Alexis revealed her medical records and they confirmed that her injuries were not from the shots.
I submitted a Rating on the proposed Community Note, stating that Alexis and her parents attribute the injury to the jabs.
This means that if you are on Twitter and you see the opportunity to Rate a Note, your contribution may delete the note (and help stop liars and manipulators). If you have a few minutes of extra time, more ratings on the tweet ⬆️ are needed now!
LET US PRAY
There are over 150 “Amens” on this prayer! Join in prayer with Jennifer Benge:
AMEN!
In Jesus Precious Name please heal your beautiful child let what the enemy meant for her harm be used for her good. We Rebuke the devil and his demonic forces from near and afar to cause her ANY more pain discomfort or harm! Protect her with your guardian angels and allow only Godly discerning doctors to help her! Heal her pain itch and discomfort IMMEDIATELY!Heal any sadness or depression Instantly! Restore her health fully Today! Lord Your will not our will be done! In Jesus Name Please give this beautiful child full healing from the enemy’s wicked plans!
Lord we are Praying for Healing and relief from suffering for beautiful Alexis. In Jesus Name 🙏🏻Amen.