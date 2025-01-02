Be Prepared for What is Ahead: Organized and Simultaneous Terrorist Attacks
The Tweet
Source: https://x.com/atensnut/status/1874668281669500934?s=46
The Video
The Thread
The Video
There have been two major New Year’s Day incidents involving terrorist attacks from within: one a pickup truck that barreled into a crowd in New Orleans, and the other a Tesla Cybertruck explosion in front of Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas.
I will summarize them for you today. In the meantime, maybe think about going out and buying yourself a gun.
LET US PRAY
🙏
Dear Heavenly Father,
Lord of all the ages, help us to be wise and prepared for the future. Give us Your discernment, ready our spiritual acumen, remind us to keep our eyes to the skies in hopeful anticipation of the return of Your Son, Our Lord Jesus Christ, we pray.
Keep us protecting one another, carrying out Your mission and purposes for our lives.
We praise You, Great Lord! You are the King of Creation!
In Jesus’ Name.
Amen.
🙏
The Rebel Patient™ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The Death-Cult is alive and well within the United States Corporation. Around us. It's not coming from elsewhere.
The false flag fabricated they made this situation ....I got a bad feeling about this one. We were supposed to have this HUGE wall Mexico would pay for. I personally saw money for new soldier housing and other solider welfare programs cancelled and the money went to the wall. But I guess I'll never know because I wasn't there. https://www.thelondoneconomic.com/politics/what-happened-to-the-trump-border-wall-385881/
Then comes Biden admin which allowed millions in many of which are nefarious charecters.....convienet to "enlist" a rental army to create chaos (a problem) so by Jan 25 the solution will be increased government powers thru massive unrest. Oh some left complain the "bipartisan" bill was right stopped ...they all who work for whoever is crafting the direction we are on with this disastrous reality show. Truth is they did not want to stop it until a good number of the infiltrators are in. Now is too late for anything except fabricated internal war