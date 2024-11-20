I get that these things are difficult. If you would like to unsubscribe, please do not ask me to do it for you. Simply click on the title of this article or view on the web version, go to the bottom and hit Unsubscribe. Keep praying for the children of North Carolina, thank you.

Thank you for checking out my Shared Google Doc - newly updated: https://bit.ly/3UO1vUa

The Tweet

This video was posted yesterday, during the Subcommittee Hearing on FEMA.

Source: https://x.com/DisrespectedThe/status/1858916862165217538

The Video

WARNING: Disturbing report.

Another Tweet

This was on October 20th, now resurfacing.

Source: https://x.com/In2ThinAir/status/1848026456099549675

The Video

WARNING: Graphic content as two women walk along a road with piles of debris, an apparently horrific smell that is so disgusting that one of them begins vomiting.

New! CPS and FEMA Resources

We are hoping to continue helping women and parents who have had their child or children taken away by Children’s Protective Services (CPS).

These are now included on my Shared Google Drive, which is an Excel file: HERE and here: https://bit.ly/3UO1vUa. I have updated the list of shops and added Holiday events like free Thanksgiving meals and a New Years’ Wrestling benefit.

LET US PRAY

Lord God, Heavenly Father,

Help the people of North Carolina and affected areas to find their loved ones. Help the relief efforts locate all who are still missing. Help the hearts of their loved ones, Holy God.

Help the children! Get them back to their parents! Holy God, bless them with all that You have in Your arsenal, Dear Lord of Lords and King of Kings! Give them Your miracles, your blessings, your grace, power, majesty, love, and light!

We ask this in the Name of Jesus.

Amen.

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading The Rebel Patient™! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share