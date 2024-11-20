Bodies Are Still Being Found, and Children Are Still Being Taken Away from their Parents in Asheville, NC
WARNING: GRAPHIC DESCRIPTIONS. See shared Google Doc for Needs, Resources, CPS/FEMA issues, FREE Thanksgiving and Dinners: https://bit.ly/3UO1vUa
Thank you for checking out my Shared Google Doc - newly updated: https://bit.ly/3UO1vUa
This video was posted yesterday, during the Subcommittee Hearing on FEMA.
Source: https://x.com/TheRebelPatient/status/1858987315193950563
Source: https://x.com/DisrespectedThe/status/1858916862165217538
WARNING: Disturbing report.
This was on October 20th, now resurfacing.
Source: https://x.com/In2ThinAir/status/1848026456099549675
The Video
WARNING: Graphic content as two women walk along a road with piles of debris, an apparently horrific smell that is so disgusting that one of them begins vomiting.
New! CPS and FEMA Resources
We are hoping to continue helping women and parents who have had their child or children taken away by Children’s Protective Services (CPS).
These are now included on my Shared Google Drive, which is an Excel file: HERE and here: https://bit.ly/3UO1vUa. I have updated the list of shops and added Holiday events like free Thanksgiving meals and a New Years’ Wrestling benefit.
Source: https://bit.ly/3UO1vUa
LET US PRAY
Lord God, Heavenly Father,
Help the people of North Carolina and affected areas to find their loved ones. Help the relief efforts locate all who are still missing. Help the hearts of their loved ones, Holy God.
Help the children! Get them back to their parents! Holy God, bless them with all that You have in Your arsenal, Dear Lord of Lords and King of Kings! Give them Your miracles, your blessings, your grace, power, majesty, love, and light!
We ask this in the Name of Jesus.
Amen.
Our Missionary Trip to TN Confirmed that VOLUNTEERS & RVs ARE still NEEDED! See the LINK FOR SHARED GOOGLE DOC: https://bit.ly/3UO1vUa
Thank you for continuing to document this tragedy. It is just as important for history as it is for filling current needs.
Thank you Margaret! God be with you!