James Roguski wrote a document defending YOUR RIGHT to REFUSE A PCR TEST.

He is 100% right! ALSO:

👉 An Ontario, Canada judge figured it out, and Canadians cannot be forced to test when returning to their country.

🇨🇦 The Ontario Court Ruling: A Forced Nasal Swab PCR Test is Unconstitutional:

👉 A Portugal judge reviewed the literature and determined that THE TEST DOES NOT MEAN ANYTHING.

The Portuguese Court Ruled PCR Tests Are "Unreliable": They Cannot Be Used to Unlawfully and Forcibly Quarantine or Deprive One of Their Freedom:

DON’T Let Them Put That Thing Up Your Nose!

🚨People have DIED from the SWAB being stuck through the cribriform plate, punching a hole in the dura, and causing an infection of the meninges, (i.e., meningitis)!

🚨 At least one baby died after the PCR test NASAL SWAB caused meningitis in Saudi Arabia.

🚨 Military personnel have died from … you guessed it… meningitis after the NASAL SWAB.

💯🚨THE SWAB CAN KILL 🚨💯 DON’T GET THE PCR TEST! NOTHING GOES UP YOUR NOSE! 💯🚨

James Roguski’s PCR Test Document Proving the Test is Not A Test for which One Can Make A Diagnosis

Thank you, Jim. This preserves what Kary Mullis, PhD said, namely that the PCR test cannot be used to diagnose.

There are many important videos and resources on this ⬆️ article by Jim (a nickname that's short for “James”). Read it by clicking below, and note that there are several videos to watch, including a one-hour video.

This will help you defend your position to NOT get the SWAB.

From Jim:

It’s worth taking the time to truly understand how this scam has been perpetrated because once you understand it, you can help to make sure it never happens again. Please download the PDFs below, print them out, read them, use them to defend your rights, and share them far and wide. Before anyone ever attempts to coerce you to submit to any form of health related “test,” please read this article, watch the videos and know the facts so that you can defend your bodily autonomy and property rights.

The Document by James Roguski

