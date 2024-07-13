Is it Elder Abuse to Keep Biden in Power as President?
Colonel Douglas MacGregor Calls for President Biden's Removal from Office. This is Amid Tuesday's Federal Roundtable where Whistleblowers Tell of Governor Contracts for Child Trafficking.
As a former combat Veteran, Col. Douglas MacGregor publicly speaks to the President.
Alarming Errors
He outlines recent mistakes made.
Mistakes that President Biden Made at the Recent Nato Summit:
Referred to “President Zelensky” as “President Putin”,
Referred to “Vice President Harris” as “Vice “President Trump”.
These are not mere slips of the tongue. They are glaring indicators of a cognitive decline that cannot be ignored.
The role the President demands sharpness, clarity, and decisiveness, qualities that are essential to navigate the complex and often perilous landscape of global politics.
…
Elder abuse is unconscionable to exploit someone in the twilight years for political gain.
…
Who is Col. Douglas MacGregor?
From Military-History.fandom.com:
Macgregor was the "squadron operations officer who essentially directed the Battle of 73 Easting" during the Gulf War.[1] Facing an Iraqi Republican Guard opponent, U.S. troops with 10 tanks and 13 Bradley fighting vehicles destroyed almost 70 Iraqi armored vehicles with no U.S. casualties in a 23-minute span of the battle.[1] As Macgregor was towards the front of the battle involved in shooting, he didn't "request artillery support or report events to superiors until the battle was virtually over, according to one of his superior officers."[1] The risks he undertook "could have been criticized had the fight turned ugly."[1] At a November 1993 exercise at the Army's National Training Center (NTC) at Fort Irwin, Lt. Col. Macgregor's unit vastly outperformed its peers against the "Opposition Force." The series of five battles usually end in four losses and a draw for the visiting units; Macgregor's unit won three, lost one, and drew one.[1] Macgregor's unit dispersed widely, took unconventional risks, and anticipated enemy movements.[1]
Macgregor was a top Army thinker on innovation.[2] He "became prominent inside the Army" when he published Breaking the Phalanx, which argued for radical reforms.[2] Breaking the Phalanx was rare in that an active duty military author was challenging the status quo with detailed reform proposals for the reorganization of U.S. Army ground forces.[3] The head of the Army, United States General Dennis Reimer, wanted to reform the Army and effectively endorsed Breaking the Phalanxand passed copies out to generals; however, reforming the U.S. Army according to the book met resistance from the Army's de facto "board of directors"—the other four-star Army generals—and Reimer did not press the issue.[4] Many of Macgregor's colleagues thought his unconventional thinking may have harmed his chances for promotion.[1] While an Army NTC official called him "the best war fighter the Army has got," colleagues of Macgregor were concerned that "the Army is showing it prefers generals who are good at bureaucratic gamesmanship to ones who can think innovatively on the battlefield."[1] Macgregor was also seen as blunt, and to some, arrogant.[1] Despite Magregor's top post-Gulf War NTC showing, his Army career was sidelined.[1] The summer of 1997 marked the third time the Army refused to put him in command of a combat brigade,[1] "a virtual death warrant for his Army career, relegating him to staff jobs as a colonel for the remainder of his service."[5]
Macgregor was the top planner for Gen. Wesley Clark, the military commander of NATO, for the attack on Yugoslavia.[5]
In the fall of 2001, Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld, who had read Breaking the Phalanx, insisted that General "Tommy" Franks and his planning staff meet with Colonel Macgregor on 16–17 January 2002 to discuss a concept for intervention in Iraq involving the use of an armored heavy force of roughly 50,000 troops in a no warning attack straight into Baghdad.[6]Macgregor left the Army in June 2004.[7] He is the vice president of Burke-Macgregor, LLC, a consulting firm based in Reston, Virginia,[8] and he occasionally appears as a guest commentator on television and radio.
Unrelated Posts show Biden could be doing things that no one will like.
All the more reason for people to call his presidency a crime of elder abuse?
During a round table held by Republican Senators on Tuesday, federal whistleblowers claimed that the Biden Regime is facilitating the trafficking of migrant children via contractors receiving billions of taxpayer dollars.
Deborah White and her colleague Tara Rodes, who are federal employees in the Health and Human Services Unaccompanied Child Program, both testified that the Office of Refugee Resettlement sent thousands of unaccompanied migrant children into potentially dangerous environments after failing to properly vet the sponsors they were being placed with.
According to White, there’s no question: these kids are being trafficked – and the Biden Regime is “complicit.”
What I discovered was horrifying… Make no mistake – children were not going to their parents they were being trafficked with billions of taxpayer dollars by a contractor failing to to vet sponsors and process children safely with government officials complicit in it.”
In one example, White brought up an alarming case in Florida that involved more than a dozen children linked to one sponsor at multiple addresses.
“Children were sent to addresses that were abandoned houses or non-existent in some cases” she added.
She also talked about another case in which a child was dropped off at an “open field” in Michigan by the HHS contractor. If that wasn’t bad enough, the child was left despite a 911 call coming in around the same area and time. The call reported someone screaming for help.
Rodas followed up White’s bombshell testimony with concerns for the safety of the children at the hands of these unvetted sponsors. As she points out, they could be anyone.
“To place vulnerable migrant children into the hands of sponsors with criminal history, gang affiliation, to whom many aren’t even their parents,” she said.
The whistleblowers also claimed that they never saw the sponsors face to face and that fraudulent documents were constantly being filed in the program. Furthermore, when White brought the issue to her HHS superiors, they belittled her and dismissed it as nothing. According to her, she was shot down every time she questioned anything about the program.
White claimed she was told by HHS response that “you’re not a fake ID expert, and your job is not to investigate the sponsors – your job is to reunify the child with the sponsor.”
She told CBS Austin that she blames the Biden administration and HHS for what is happening.
