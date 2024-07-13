As a former combat Veteran, Col. Douglas MacGregor publicly speaks to the President.

Alarming Errors

He outlines recent mistakes made.

Mistakes that President Biden Made at the Recent Nato Summit:

Referred to “President Zelensky” as “President Putin”,

Referred to “Vice President Harris” as “Vice “President Trump”.

These are not mere slips of the tongue. They are glaring indicators of a cognitive decline that cannot be ignored.

The role the President demands sharpness, clarity, and decisiveness, qualities that are essential to navigate the complex and often perilous landscape of global politics. … Elder abuse is unconscionable to exploit someone in the twilight years for political gain. … Source: https://t.me/GeneralMCNewsTv/1453

Who is Col. Douglas MacGregor?

From Military-History.fandom.com:

Unrelated Posts show Biden could be doing things that no one will like.

All the more reason for people to call his presidency a crime of elder abuse?

During a round table held by Republican Senators on Tuesday, federal whistleblowers claimed that the Biden Regime is facilitating the trafficking of migrant children via contractors receiving billions of taxpayer dollars. Deborah White and her colleague Tara Rodes, who are federal employees in the Health and Human Services Unaccompanied Child Program, both testified that the Office of Refugee Resettlement sent thousands of unaccompanied migrant children into potentially dangerous environments after failing to properly vet the sponsors they were being placed with. According to White, there’s no question: these kids are being trafficked – and the Biden Regime is “complicit.” What I discovered was horrifying… Make no mistake – children were not going to their parents they were being trafficked with billions of taxpayer dollars by a contractor failing to to vet sponsors and process children safely with government officials complicit in it.” In one example, White brought up an alarming case in Florida that involved more than a dozen children linked to one sponsor at multiple addresses. “Children were sent to addresses that were abandoned houses or non-existent in some cases” she added. She also talked about another case in which a child was dropped off at an “open field” in Michigan by the HHS contractor. If that wasn’t bad enough, the child was left despite a 911 call coming in around the same area and time. The call reported someone screaming for help. Rodas followed up White’s bombshell testimony with concerns for the safety of the children at the hands of these unvetted sponsors. As she points out, they could be anyone. “To place vulnerable migrant children into the hands of sponsors with criminal history, gang affiliation, to whom many aren’t even their parents,” she said. The whistleblowers also claimed that they never saw the sponsors face to face and that fraudulent documents were constantly being filed in the program. Furthermore, when White brought the issue to her HHS superiors, they belittled her and dismissed it as nothing. According to her, she was shot down every time she questioned anything about the program. White claimed she was told by HHS response that “you’re not a fake ID expert, and your job is not to investigate the sponsors – your job is to reunify the child with the sponsor.” She told CBS Austin that she blames the Biden administration and HHS for what is happening. Source: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/07/bombshell-whistleblower-testimony-biden-regime-paying-billions-facilitate/

LET US PRAY

Father God,

Help our country, help our President. Help people keep shining the light on evil, no matter where it is.

Protect the President from harm, and save our children from trafficking with all those responsible held to account.

Lead and guide the world in the ways it needs to go, according to Thy perfect will. In Jesus’ Name. Amen.

