Let Us Pray: Texas Governor Greg Abbott Refuses to Denounce Klaus Schwab and The WEF
May we stand strong in boldness to oppose evil, and when our time comes, may we be fearless and steadfast!
Video
Let Us Pray
Father, forgive those who fail to fully commit to opposing all evil, especially that of the WEF, Klaus Schwab, Agenda 2030, the New World Order, and euthanasia programs and policies.
Help those who seek the Truth to find it not in any man but only in Your Son Jesus, Who is The Way, The Truth, and The Life.
As evil boldly pervades aspects of our society, may we continue to be bolder, stronger, and more faithful to You.
Let this serve as a strong reminder to be publicly unwavering in our faith to You. May our commitment and resolution to You be so strong as to never deny You or Your Son, Our Lord Jesus.
May we keep our eyes on You and stop thinking that any one man is here to save us from the wiles of the devil. As the anti-Christ readies to present as a savior to the world, may we be amongst Your strongest and most loyal servants.
Let my faith arise as I commit to living more fully for you. Let me think on those things that are beautiful and wonderful. Let me imagine meeting You in all Your Glory, as I rest my soul in Your loving presence.
In the Mighty Name of Jesus. Amen.
Thanks for writing this! Hot Wheels is an enemy of the people, I know first hand as a 40 year old Texan. I have a few stories exposing his lies and how he allowed my rights to be violated in Texas.
Now that is a prayer I can get behind, Hallelujah and Amen!