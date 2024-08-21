Let's Make A Deal! A Trump Administration Review and Hopefuls: RFK Jr and Elon Musk
A Review of Trump's Presidency Accomplishments
RFK Jr
A reporter asks Trump about RFK Jr. possibly dropping out ⬆️ and then endorsing Trump, who loves that idea.
Then Trump was asked if he would place RFK Jr. in the administration. Trump answered that no one has asked him that question. Then he stated,
“I like him a lot. I respect him a lot. I probably would if something like that happens.”
Where do you think RFK Jr could serve?
Maybe on a post-vax injury department? Or how about if he replaces the FDA? The CIA?
And Just Like That
Sources say RFK Jr is being considered by the Trump Administration as Attorney General.
If they joined forces, many believe it would ensure victory in November.
Sources Say Kennedy Is Being Considered For Attorney General
RFK Jr would certainly have several bones to pick.
However, many fear that putting RFK Jr in such a pivotal position would mean putting someone from the “outside” in a position where he could usurp that power.
RFK Jr would be best in a position at HHS, the FDA, or even the CDC: to clean house.
Elon Musk
Proposes a new “Department of Government Efficiency”
Source: https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1825723913051000851?s=46
Trump is open to Elon Musk's leading a new "Government Efficiency Commission" that would cut federal government costs and size.
Trump also referred to what Javier Milei has done as Argentina’s President, saying,
“We're gonna have that very soon.”
What did Milei do?
The Two
⬆️ Don't you think they look good together?
We need to spend less of our energy and time focusing on parasites of the uniparty and more into understanding the fact that voting for the lesser of two evils is still inherently evil. We are giving the ruling class our consent to rule us when we vote.
This is an us versus them situation. Not a red versus blue one. Do not be manipulated to hate the other party. The left right paradigm is an illusion to divide us. Whitney Webb breaks it all down in this must watch interview: https://rumble.com/v59x0qt-neil-oliver-interviews-whitney-webb-its-us-versus-them.html
I respectively disagree. Musk and RFK are being used to prop up the right with more empty promises. They are not our heroes and they are not going to save us. We can only save ourselves by connecting to our local communities to create an actual ground up movement to decentralize the current system. The uniparty will continue to push less rights for us and more power for them in the form of digital IDs, carbon taxes, censorship, and any other for of authoritarian control.