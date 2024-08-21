A Review of Trump's Presidency Accomplishments

RFK Jr

A reporter asks Trump about RFK Jr. possibly dropping out ⬆️ and then endorsing Trump, who loves that idea.

Then Trump was asked if he would place RFK Jr. in the administration. Trump answered that no one has asked him that question. Then he stated,

“I like him a lot. I respect him a lot. I probably would if something like that happens.”

Where do you think RFK Jr could serve?

Maybe on a post-vax injury department? Or how about if he replaces the FDA? The CIA?

And Just Like That

Sources say RFK Jr is being considered by the Trump Administration as Attorney General.

If they joined forces, many believe it would ensure victory in November.

Sources Say Kennedy Is Being Considered For Attorney General

RFK Jr would certainly have several bones to pick.

However, many fear that putting RFK Jr in such a pivotal position would mean putting someone from the “outside” in a position where he could usurp that power.

RFK Jr would be best in a position at HHS, the FDA, or even the CDC: to clean house.

Elon Musk

Proposes a new “Department of Government Efficiency”

Source: https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1825723913051000851?s=46

Trump is open to Elon Musk's leading a new "Government Efficiency Commission" that would cut federal government costs and size.

Trump also referred to what Javier Milei has done as Argentina’s President, saying,

“We're gonna have that very soon.”

What did Milei do?

The Two

⬆️ Don't you think they look good together?

The Twitter Space Conversation with Trump and Musk

