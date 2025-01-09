Thank you for helping give empty propane tanks to Hurricane Helene survivors. And remember that if you cannot fund this effort, it is still absolutely WONDERFUL to share it with your family and friends, and on social media.

This is the post I did this morning. Then I had two people admitted to a hospital, and my day has just wound down enough to wonder if I should eat or sleep:). Here is my summary, as promised, and I want to thank you for being in this life with me.

You are my inspiration!

The Tweet

Here is a recap of Part 1 from this morning:

PART 2: UPDATES

If you can’t order online, here are 3 options to send cash to a local person who will purchase propane tanks or heaters; many of the stores are selling out, getting deliveries tomorrow, and/or selling out again tomorrow. You can consider ordering an empty tank or space heater that runs on propane, or mailing a check to this local church.

Each of these addresses are different organizations and efforts, all of which are helping with the propane tank deliveries or free propane:

DONATE

Venmo: @Debora, with Help A Vet Shine, Facebook is HERE. Helping Veterans and First Responders with propane. Or use Bare Cash app: $VetFirstResponder; also here: https://donorbox.org/hurricane-relief-10 Venmo: @mountain_heart Donations can also be mailed to: Byrds Chapel Baptist Church 13466 Coxes Creek Rd US Hwy 19 West Burnsville, NC 28714

3. Tractor Supply, Weaverville

14 Monticedo Rd

Weaverville, NC 28787

(828) 658-9250

https://tractorsupply.com



This is the only size that is likely to be available after truck delivery tomorrow:

$129.99 - 40 lb Manchester Tank & Equipment, Steel TC/DOT Vertical; Item #500040399

You can email me the order confirmation # - and tell me which store you purchased it from.

4. Walmart, Weaverville

25 Northridge Commons Pkwy

Weaverville, NC 28787

(828) 645-5028

walmart.com

To Order

On the Top left, use any address (I used John Smith, 123 Street Lane, Weaverville, NC 28787 and phone 555-555-5556). The site then lets you shop from the Walmart in Weaverville.

Watch for items that are already sold out, and pick something else.

You can email me the order confirmation # - and tell me which store you purchased it from. And please DO pass this on to your church. If they ask why the locals aren’t helping with propane tanks, tell them they’re all tapped out and the tanks are SOLD OUT/selling out fast.

I have half a mind to get in a truck and drive around the neighborhood to ask people for their empty tanks, then drive them all out to Western North Carolina! If I was single and gutsy, believe me, I would give it thought… If someone could help me make calls to the propane companies, I would LOVE to see one of them send a huge truck over, filled with empty tanks (or FULL tanks)! Want to volunteer to help me? I need a Secretary! Just comment and post the name/phone number of a company(s), and I will call them. Or feel free to pick up the phone and help me, please:).

I have 2 people in the hospital and others needing lots of help with respiratory issues - trying to keep them out of the hospital. Please pray God protects them from going on Remdesivir and getting put on a ventilator!!! And thank you for bearing with me as this effort is slowing me down here a bit ~ and I know that you understsand! My husband goes in for a bladder/kidney procedure on Monday for bladder cancer, so thank you for your continued prayers! I need your help.

Thank You! God Bless You!

LET US PRAY

Holy God,

Protect people from the cold. Stop people from freezing, prevent deaths, WE PRAY!

Bless us so we can bless them, WE BESEECH YOU!!

Show us what we can live without, so others can be warm, GRACIOUS GOD!

Lead us, guide us, let us hear the still, small voice of the Holy Spirit, THANK YOU, LORD!

Remind the broken that IT WILL BE ALRIGHT!

Help those in the California fires, HOLY LORD OF LORDS AND KING OF KINGS!

Even as one of my sisters and a neice are evacuating, Lord God, show them Your face and keep all those in need strong and comforted by others who lend a hand and open their homes to them, WE CRY OUT TO YOU, DEAR GOD OF ALL CREATION.

Help those who are sick and going into the hospital, especially our family and friends, HOLY LORD, HEAR OUR PRAYERS! Help Don, Mary Ann, Laurie, and Reg, and all those whose names You know, all those whose names are written in the comments.

Thank you for healing those who are sick, suffering, and afflicted. Thank you for healing my husband, and for shrinking cancers and tumors trying to wreak havok in people’s bodies. Help me write up what I know for cancer protocols, Dear Lord.

THANK YOU FOR BRINGING US TOGETHER! May we keep shining the light on the darkness and spreading the Word of Your Truth: that Jesus is The Way, The Truth, and The Life!

In the Name of Jesus.

Amen.

