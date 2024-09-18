Patient in Psyche Ward Allegedly Picked Up by the FBI and Escorted Out
Imagine being put into a psychiatric facility because you believe the FBI is after you - and then the FBI comes and escorts you out. And no one says or dies anything to help you.
I believe things like this have happened, and they continue to occur.
Do you?
There are reports of people who have been targeted by the government. They tell of spying, prying eyes that constantly follow them about.
They have actual criteria written out for this:
Perhaps they send people who watch you. Other times, maybe they bombard you with pulsating signals.
And maybe, if you're a threat, they can murder you
at a young age before your time by using directed energy weapons:
Does this mean that you sit in a corner and be as quiet as possible? Or should you make as much noise as possible before they take you down?
And if you are a real threat, perhaps they jail and imprison you, so that we know you are the real deal, like the case of Dr. Rashid Buttar.
And if you survive the threats, you will be made to suffer in ways you never thought possible. Consider the case of Dr. Kirk Moore, who stuck his neck out - injured NO patient - but they clamped down on him… and hard.
Here’s a doctor targeted for reversing diabetes.
Here’s my story on getting targeted by the medical board
We know they have plans.
Here are some Resources I hope you never need:
And despite all the badness, those of us who have stuck our necks out for you will continue to do so.
Be strong! Stay informed! And know that you are NOT alone!
No matter the personal cost, we will keep fighting for you!
Mkultra and targeted individuals. I am reading a book, by Renee Pittman, “the diary of an angry targeted individual”. It’s excellent, I know people who are targeted. The torture they go through is horrific. Not kidding. Frank Olsen’s story is on Netflix, “Worm wood”. This is a really famous case. The cia is involved, that all you get from me!🤣
Thanks Dr. Aranda, I really appreciate your articles. Thank you for letting me vent. This is a very interesting and important topic, yes, another issue to add to the list. The only thing we can do is help each other through it. I am targeted medical experimentation individual. Nothing like going through 77 surgeries and I am only 56…it’s a crazy world and it needs to change. 🥰
Indeed