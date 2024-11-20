Here we previously covered the Biden “okay” for Ukraine to send US-made missles into Russia, for the first time:

Missiles Hit Russia

Some say that the first targets of Putin will be the American bases in Europe, but he could legally start bombing NYC. Others say he dare not strike. And they ask if Putin is bombing Ukraine with North Korean weapons.

At the end of this reel, Cong. Self says he has unconfirmed reports that the UK and France are going to authorize their Storm Shadow missles to be used by Ukraine. He closes by saying that he wants Biden to admit what he did, and then he wants Congress to take action:

“There’s got to be an adult in the room during this conversation. Frankly, right now, that’s got to be the House. It’s not whoever’s running the government… this is not the direction we want to go.”

According to Congressman Keith Self, Impeachment Depends On:

What Biden said

What he authorized

What Ukraine has done

He is gathering more information, and the Articles are meant to push the President to disclose what he did.

LET US PRAY

Philippians 4:7

King James Bible

And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.



Father God,

Thank you for giving us the peace that surpasses all understanding. It is for peace on earth that we pray.

Let us enjoy the time we have with our families, prepare for a challenging future, and to rejoice when we are given tribulations because they make our faith stronger.

With You, there is nothing that we cannot attain. Without You, there is no light or love. Thank You for keeping us close to Your side, under Your wings and in your great shadow, Holy God.

As you bring us to Your peace, bring this world to Your perfect plans, Father.

In Jesus’ Name.

Amen.

