Texas Congressman Keith Self (R) Writes Articles of Impeachment for Biden, Over Approving Ukraine's Sending US-Made Missiles into Russia
Cites unconfirmed reports that the UK and France are going to authorize their Storm Shadow missiles to be used by Ukraine
Here we previously covered the Biden “okay” for Ukraine to send US-made missles into Russia, for the first time:
Missiles Hit Russia
Source: https://x.com/AngryCitizenxx/status/1858824874191401471
Source: https://x.com/marineo341/status/1858809023392289083
Source: https://x.com/JenLawrence21/status/1836270452294975792
Some say that the first targets of Putin will be the American bases in Europe, but he could legally start bombing NYC. Others say he dare not strike. And they ask if Putin is bombing Ukraine with North Korean weapons.
The Tweet
Source: https://x.com/TheRedactedInc/status/1859032822482456935
The Video
At the end of this reel, Cong. Self says he has unconfirmed reports that the UK and France are going to authorize their Storm Shadow missles to be used by Ukraine. He closes by saying that he wants Biden to admit what he did, and then he wants Congress to take action:
“There’s got to be an adult in the room during this conversation. Frankly, right now, that’s got to be the House. It’s not whoever’s running the government… this is not the direction we want to go.”
According to Congressman Keith Self, Impeachment Depends On:
What Biden said
What he authorized
What Ukraine has done
He is gathering more information, and the Articles are meant to push the President to disclose what he did.
The Thread
This Tweet was from yesterday:
Source: https://x.com/slave_2_liberty/status/1858963280729157878
Source: https://x.com/b_srdf/status/1859080664534184202
LET US PRAY
Philippians 4:7
King James Bible
And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.
Father God,
Thank you for giving us the peace that surpasses all understanding. It is for peace on earth that we pray.
Let us enjoy the time we have with our families, prepare for a challenging future, and to rejoice when we are given tribulations because they make our faith stronger.
With You, there is nothing that we cannot attain. Without You, there is no light or love. Thank You for keeping us close to Your side, under Your wings and in your great shadow, Holy God.
As you bring us to Your peace, bring this world to Your perfect plans, Father.
In Jesus’ Name.
Amen.
