The Okapi
Genetic Mad Experiment? Or False Information? There is good news at the end:)
Addendum: I added a PubMed article.
Telegram posts are saying that the Okapi is man’s way of experimenting with animals and genetics.
Look at this image and then guess which three animals they say are represented.
NOTE: This video may be disturbing. Shows an animal flailing to walk.
Video ⬆️
From Telegram
The “*”’s are mine. This is in several Telegram groups:
This is a perfect example of what fallen angels (aka) negative extraterrestrials do in the universe.
They are deranged mad scientists mixing genetics / dna and creating abominations and humans are puppets for them to mind control to do the same.
Here we have a Zebra 🦓 Giraffe 🦒 and a fucking Hyena and they call it an Okapi like it’s a newly discovered species. No, the poor thing can even f*cking move right!!! Because humans and all other beings do not have the right to play God! PERIOD!!!!!! Stop the f*ckery!! 🛑
Think About It
Did you notice the mama Okapi at the end of the clip, on the right? For all we know, this is a baby Okapi learning how to walk, or walking because she has a disability.
My thought was that if there is a mom, then the survival of the Okapi lends itself to reproduction - and that is extremely unlikely with a genetic experiment because those animals would be unlikely to survive to reproduce.
And get this: Do you really think that a surgeon can take the legs off a zebra and put them on the trunk of a hyena, much less add the head of a giraffe? It surely looks to me like ages ago, a giraffe and a zebra mated to produce a hybrid, the Okapi.
But you think of a good point, that a researcher could mate them as an experiment. Alas, that could be possible, but for it being unfundable. Just like no one is going to fund ivermectin for Covid, no one is going into a war-torn Congo to do an animal study. They would need to track the animals for life.
Ah, but here is the good news.
The OKAPI
From National Geographic
What is the okapi?
Known as the “forest giraffe,” the okapi looks more like a cross between a deer and a zebra. Nevertheless, it’s the giraffe's only living relative. The okapi is native to the Ituri Rainforest in the Democratic Republic of Congo—the only place where it can be found in the wild—and has thick, oily fur to stay dry in the rain. It also has scent glands on the bottom of its hooves that help mark its territory. Except for the tips, the okapi’s short horns are covered in skin. While all males have horns, most females have knobby bumps instead.
Habitat and diet
The okapi lives among dense flora in the rainforest. It can blend into its surroundings thanks to the brown and white stripes on its rump, which mimic the appearance of streaks of sunlight coming through the trees.
Its plant-based diet consists of fruits, buds, leaves, twigs, and other vegetation. Just like the giraffe and cow, the okapi has four stomachs that aid with digesting tough plants. Also like its giraffe cousin, the okapi has a long, dark tongue that can strip leaves from branches. An okapi consumes between 45 and 60 pounds of food each day, including riverbed clay for minerals and salt. It will occasionally eat bat excrement for nutrients.
Behavior and reproduction
Active during the day, the elusive okapi prefers to be alone. Its hooves secrete sticky territorial markings, while males also spray their territory with urine. Sometimes, however, okapis will congregate in small groups to eat, groom, and even play.
Female okapis typically have only one calf per pregnancy. An okapi calf is able to walk just 30 minutes after it’s born but can’t defecate until it’s at least a month old—that way, the smell of feces won’t attract predators. While adult okapis don’t vocalize much (except when they’re ready to breed), calves will bleat, cough, and whistle when their mother is away. Okapi mothers communicate with their calves by making infrasounds, which are noises that are undetectable to the human ear. Female okapis are very protective of their young and will beat the ground with their hooves to ward off potential threats. However, upon reaching six months of age, a calf must fend for itself.
Threats to survival
According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species, the okapi is endangered. While it’s not clear how many remain in the wild, scientists estimate that populations may have been slashed in half over the past two decades. Though the leopard is the okapi’s chief predator in the wild, human hunters pose a greater threat to the okapi’s existence. In 2012, a militia group killed 14 okapis at a conservation center located at the headquarters of the Okapi Conservation Project. Today, poachers continue to kill okapis for their meat and skin, and civil unrest in the Democratic Republic of Congo makes enforcement of wildlife protection laws increasingly difficult. Human-induced deforestation also leads to fragmentation and destruction of crucial okapi habitats.
Conservation
Founded in 1987, the Okapi Conservation Project still exists, despite the brutal attack on its headquarters in 2012. It supports the Okapi Wildlife Reserve, a World Heritage Site in the Itiru Forest, home to 5,000 okapis. The Okapi Conservation Project works with the Institute in Congo for the Conservation of Nature to provide resources to rangers who patrol the reserve and other okapi-occupied areas. The rangers’ duties include detaining armed poachers before they can kill okapis and monitoring agricultural expansion that could harm okapi habitats. IUCN has also teamed up with other organizations, including the Zoological Society of London, to implement a decade-long strategy to reduce illegal activity that could drive the okapi to extinction.
Source: https://www.nationalgeographic
WHAT I REALLY THINK
Let's keep our thinking caps on. Filter and research everything for yourself! Beware of those who try to pit you against their own agenda, so that you are not continually deceived.
This is what we have learned over the past years, yet people still fall for lies instead of instinctively looking up things for themselves. See below:
Hundreds and hundreds of gullible people just fell for the blatant lie. Of over 700 people, only 9 had a “thumb’s down 👎 “.
The Okapi on PubMed
I added this part to be sure you know that the Okapi are not genetically altered animals.
The Okapi live as an endangered species in the remote, war-infested Congo forest. They are a natural relative of the giraffe and were not created by man.
The American Genetic Association confirms this in their 2022 paper. If the Okapi were genetically modified, they would have proudly mentioned it, or even taken credit for it.
Abstract
The okapi (Okapia johnstoni), or forest giraffe, is the only species in its genus and the only extant sister group of the giraffe within the family Giraffidae. The species is one of the remaining large vertebrates surrounded by mystery because of its elusive behavior as well as the armed conflicts in the region where it occurs, making it difficult to study. Deforestation puts the okapi under constant anthropogenic pressure, and it is currently listed as "Endangered" on the IUCN Red List. Here, we present the first annotated de novo okapi genome assembly based on PacBio continuous long reads, polished with short reads, and anchored into chromosome-scale scaffolds using Hi-C proximity ligation sequencing. The final assembly (TBG_Okapi_asm_v1) has a length of 2.39 Gbp, of which 98% are represented by 28 scaffolds > 3.9 Mbp. The contig N50 of 61 Mbp and scaffold N50 of 102 Mbp, together with a BUSCO score of 94.7%, and 23 412 annotated genes, underline the high quality of the assembly. This chromosome-scale genome assembly is a valuable resource for future conservation of the species and comparative genomic studies among the giraffids and other ruminants.
Source: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35788365/
From what we know, this is not a genetically-altered animal.
Researching
This is why I previously verified that at fertilization of an egg by a sperm, i.e., at conception, there is a release of zinc that makes it an essential element for not only conception, but male fertility, capacitation as the sperm pierces the egg, fertilization, and later embryo growth!
Let's stay informed and keep researching!
Sickening... 😢 😱😤
I get the 'don't mess around combining different species to see what you can make' take. But from working with animals, newly born goats, horses, cows all the babies move around like that.
I see no issues with how the animal is moving.