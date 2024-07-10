Addendum: I added a PubMed article.

Telegram posts are saying that the Okapi is man’s way of experimenting with animals and genetics.

Look at this image and then guess which three animals they say are represented.

NOTE: This video may be disturbing. Shows an animal flailing to walk.

Video ⬆️

Source: https://t.me/DirtRoadDiscussion/39340

From Telegram

The “*”’s are mine. This is in several Telegram groups:

This is a perfect example of what fallen angels (aka) negative extraterrestrials do in the universe. They are deranged mad scientists mixing genetics / dna and creating abominations and humans are puppets for them to mind control to do the same. Here we have a Zebra 🦓 Giraffe 🦒 and a fucking Hyena and they call it an Okapi like it’s a newly discovered species. No, the poor thing can even f*cking move right!!! Because humans and all other beings do not have the right to play God! PERIOD!!!!!! Stop the f*ckery!! 🛑 Source: https://t.me/DirtRoadDiscussion/39340

Think About It

Did you notice the mama Okapi at the end of the clip, on the right? For all we know, this is a baby Okapi learning how to walk, or walking because she has a disability.

My thought was that if there is a mom, then the survival of the Okapi lends itself to reproduction - and that is extremely unlikely with a genetic experiment because those animals would be unlikely to survive to reproduce.

And get this: Do you really think that a surgeon can take the legs off a zebra and put them on the trunk of a hyena, much less add the head of a giraffe? It surely looks to me like ages ago, a giraffe and a zebra mated to produce a hybrid, the Okapi.

But you think of a good point, that a researcher could mate them as an experiment. Alas, that could be possible, but for it being unfundable. Just like no one is going to fund ivermectin for Covid, no one is going into a war-torn Congo to do an animal study. They would need to track the animals for life.

Ah, but here is the good news.

The OKAPI

From National Geographic

WHAT I REALLY THINK

Let's keep our thinking caps on. Filter and research everything for yourself! Beware of those who try to pit you against their own agenda, so that you are not continually deceived.

This is what we have learned over the past years, yet people still fall for lies instead of instinctively looking up things for themselves. See below:

Hundreds and hundreds of gullible people just fell for the blatant lie. Of over 700 people, only 9 had a “thumb’s down 👎 “.

The Okapi on PubMed

I added this part to be sure you know that the Okapi are not genetically altered animals.

The Okapi live as an endangered species in the remote, war-infested Congo forest. They are a natural relative of the giraffe and were not created by man.

The American Genetic Association confirms this in their 2022 paper. If the Okapi were genetically modified, they would have proudly mentioned it, or even taken credit for it.

Abstract The okapi (Okapia johnstoni), or forest giraffe, is the only species in its genus and the only extant sister group of the giraffe within the family Giraffidae. The species is one of the remaining large vertebrates surrounded by mystery because of its elusive behavior as well as the armed conflicts in the region where it occurs, making it difficult to study. Deforestation puts the okapi under constant anthropogenic pressure, and it is currently listed as "Endangered" on the IUCN Red List. Here, we present the first annotated de novo okapi genome assembly based on PacBio continuous long reads, polished with short reads, and anchored into chromosome-scale scaffolds using Hi-C proximity ligation sequencing. The final assembly (TBG_Okapi_asm_v1) has a length of 2.39 Gbp, of which 98% are represented by 28 scaffolds > 3.9 Mbp. The contig N50 of 61 Mbp and scaffold N50 of 102 Mbp, together with a BUSCO score of 94.7%, and 23 412 annotated genes, underline the high quality of the assembly. This chromosome-scale genome assembly is a valuable resource for future conservation of the species and comparative genomic studies among the giraffids and other ruminants. Source: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35788365/

From what we know, this is not a genetically-altered animal.

Researching

This is why I previously verified that at fertilization of an egg by a sperm, i.e., at conception, there is a release of zinc that makes it an essential element for not only conception, but male fertility, capacitation as the sperm pierces the egg, fertilization, and later embryo growth!

Let's stay informed and keep researching!

Let Us Pray

Father God, Almighty Creator in Heaven,

Thank you for giving us free will and the ability to think and discern on our own. Let us not be deceived by those who want to manipulate us.

Let us see and discern on our own, acquire information, and discern within our spirits with the help of Your Holy Spirit who leads and guides us. In the Mighty Name of Jesus. Amen.

You don't know Christ? Please repent, cover yourself with the blood of Jesus. And join the family of Christ. When you click below, you enter into a different world filled with unwavering love that the Father has for you.

