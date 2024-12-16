We previously covered the drone sightings. They have consistently occurred in areas surrounding U.S. bases, now with sightings in: NJ, NYC, CA, OH, KS, and Germany. Some show that they had a military escort.

This is what I learned this weekend. There is more to this story that directly conflicts with the “encouragement”, the highest levels know what is happening but done share with the peons, and the radiation levels are in question.

1. Encouragement

Two People Tell Us Not to Worry

A. John Ferguson

B. Trump

A.

B. A couple days later:

Does this not tell us that the fat politicians are not worried, and neither should we be alarmed? Is Trump falling for more lies, as with “Operation Warp Speed”, a DoD initiative?

C’mon! We KNOW that the drones are ALSO another DoD mission!

2. Knowledge

We know that they know.

3. Radiation Spikes?

Drones typically don't fly at night unless they are equipped with special sensors; these may include infrared or thermal imaging, as well as gas and radioactivity sensing technology. Two locations in the NY/NJ metro area have been flagged as condition "red," with CPM (counts per minute) levels exceeding the safety threshold of 200 CPM over the past week, according to the Geiger Counter World Map. One 1000 CPM reading was detected at Hamilton Park in Weehawken, New Jersey, across the Lincoln Tunnel going into New York City, while the other was detected near Fort Hamilton, which is located near the Verrazano Narrows bridge. These readings are markedly higher than typical background radiation levels, raising concerns about localized environmental or industrial factors that may be contributing to these spikes. The CPM metric measures the number of radioactive particles detected in a given area per minute, using Geiger counters. This does not directly quantify the strength of the radiation but provides an indication of its presence. For reference, a typical background radiation level is around 30–50 CPM, while readings above 100 CPM may indicate an anomaly requiring attention. Prolonged exposure to higher levels of radiation, such as those recorded in Weehawken and Fort Hamilton, can pose health risks depending on duration and proximity. Readings of over 1,000 CPM (counts per minute) on a Geiger counter are relatively rare under normal circumstances. Authorities are urged to investigate the source of these elevated readings and assess potential risks to the population in these areas. However, there is another factor that one should consider: An increased in reported or perceived “drone activity” that may correspond to increased military presence or emergency response and accompanying spikes in radiation levels. There are military drones and unmanned flight systems that use radioactive fuel sources, although such designs are typically considered to be “experimental” due to safety, regulatory, and operational constraints. Radioisotope Thermoelectric Generators or RTGs use radioactive isotopes, such as plutonium-238, to generate electricity through thermoelectric conversion. These have been more commonly used in space missions (e.g., NASA's Voyager probes) but have been considered for unmanned aerial systems (UAS) in specific scenarios where long endurance and reliability are critical. RTGs typically use isotopes like plutonium-238, which primarily emit alpha particles. Alpha radiation cannot travel far and is usually blocked by the outer casing of the RTG. It is unlikely to directly contribute to a 1,000+ CPM spike unless the RTG casing is compromised, exposing the radioactive material. Some radioactive decay chains produce beta particles and gamma rays, which can penetrate the RTG casing to some extent. Gamma radiation, in particular, can travel significant distances and could lead to elevated Geiger counter readings. However, radiation escaping from a well-functioning RTG is minimal and typically not detectable at a significant distance. However, if the RTG casing is damaged or degraded, radioactive material could leak, leading to higher-than-normal CPM readings. More plausible or at least common forms of radiation capable of causing Geiger counter spikes would be leakage from medical isotopes (e.g., cesium-137 or cobalt-60), industrial equipment accidents, or environmental contamination. However, increased military activity into the areas may introduce variables such as top secret equipment that may be associated with radioactivity spikes. Agencies like DARPA have explored advanced power systems for drones, including nuclear-based options, but details are often classified. DARPA’s SIGMA program also equips the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey with an advanced radiation detection system, enhancing counterterrorism efforts and radiological threat monitoring across the region's critical infrastructure. SIGMA, operational since late 2019, uses networked sensors—stationary, vehicle-mounted, and wearable—to provide real-time radiation detection and alert capabilities. The mysterious drone sightings in New Jersey took an unexpected turn with an ABC 7 News crew capturing video footage of a strange, white orb floating in the Mendham Township sky. The reporter described the phenomenon as unidentifiable and urged residents to submit similar videos for expert analysis. The unexplained activity has also included sightings over military bases, intensifying demands for clarity from public officials as speculation swirls about the drones' origins, including theories that they may have been sent by foreign adversaries. While National Security Council spokesman John Kirby dismissed over 3,000 reports as mistaken observations of helicopters or airplanes, his statements contradict confirmations from military officials at New Jersey's Picatinny Arsenal and Naval Weapons Station Earle of unauthorized drone breaches. These sightings add to growing public concern over an apparent "drone invasion" across New Jersey and neighboring states. The FBI and DHS said in a joint statement on Thursday that there was "no evidence at this time that the reported drone sightings pose a national security or public safety threat or have a foreign nexus." On Sunday, Hochul announced federal officials are deploying a high-tech drone detection system to New York State. The advanced system will support state and local law enforcement in investigating the drones, which have been flickering across the night skies over the past month, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Sunday. Despite the federal support, Hochul urged Congress to provide greater resources. The Aerospace CEO's explanation that the 'mystery' drones may be searching for gas leaks or radioactivity fits with both the government secrecy surrounding the reported phenomena, as well as the increased radioactivity detected in the region. Source: https://x.com/kylenabecker/status/1868375526647234884?s=46

4. Websites that Monitor Local Radiation Levels

A. http://www.gmcmap.com

This site has been impossible to access, probably due to sheer numbers of people trying to check it out. This is from Twitter yesterday, showing a red spot in NY and NJ:

Today, it shows all is well in NJ and NY:

B. https://epa.com 👈 A government site. It holds data and a map is not accessible by cell phone:

Levels are now normal in NY and NJ, as seen in the first two maps above.

C. Additional radiation maps, for your information; and there's an App for it:

WHAT I REALLY THINK

It's a psyop to cause panic and instill laws restricting our freedom and/or increasing surveillance by drones. More on that later.

What do you think?

