Here is a woman who wanted her message to be told.

Perhaps she reasoned that the satanic displays of late were just too much - and it was about time for someone to do something.

I can't imagine all the painstaking artwork that went into this creation, probably oil on silk.

You will see that she had several obstacles ~ the stairs, the security guards, the length of the artwork.

But the lady persisted!

She got in not one, but several arguments with her own security detail. And then when one of them touched her, she had enough!

She pushed back not only at her, but at everyone in her vicinity.

And in the end, WE SAW HIM!

LET US PRAY

Holy and Gracious God,

Allow us to have the audacity and strength, the boldness and courage of this woman! Let us take hours to prepare our personal message of Hope through the blood of Christ, and then to fight to proclaim Him to the world!

Help us to share our spotlights with You and Your Holy Begotten Son, so that we take every opportunity to win souls for Your Kingdom!

Let us hear the still, soft voice of Your Holy Spirit, Oh, God of All Creatures, so that we can know the ways to do Your work!

Lead and guide us in the ways that we should go, and grant us Your favor in our efforts.

We ask this in the Name Above All Names, Jesus Christ of Nazareth!

Amen!

