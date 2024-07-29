From Collin Rugg on Twitter:

Venezuelan National Electoral Council says President Nicolas Maduro has won the election despite exit polls suggesting the opposite. The council claimed Maduro won with 51.20% of the vote. Argentina president Javier Milei announced that Argentina would not be recognizing Maduro's "win." "Venezuelans chose to end the communist dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro. The data announce a crushing victory for the opposition and the world is waiting for it to recognize defeat after years of socialism, misery, decadence and de*th," he said. "Argentina is not going to recognize another fraud, and hopes that the Armed Forces this time will defend democracy and the popular will." The Maduro "win" comes after armed gangs were seen stealing boxes with ballots throughout the country. Source: https://x.com/collinrugg/status/1817778662227537928?s=46

Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro has ordered members of the military, police, and armed socialist militias to go to his Presidential residence in Miraflores, to guard him.

Share The Rebel Patient™

⬆️ Video

It appears that Maduro is now preparing to overturn the voters of the country and stay in power.

Pray for Venezuela!

Voting stations being closed:

By boat:

… And They're Not Leaving!

My Previous Articles on Argentina’s President Javier Milei, Who Will Refuse to Recognize Maduro

He means what he says.

Here Milei is Asked Why He Wants to Become Argentina’s President

WHAT I REALLY THINK

We will keep hearing of wars, and rumors of war.

Matthew 24:6-13

New International Version

6 You will hear of wars and rumors of wars, but see to it that you are not alarmed. Such things must happen, but the end is still to come. 7 Nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom.There will be famines and earthquakes in various places. 8 All these are the beginning of birth pains.

9 “Then you will be handed over to be persecuted and put to death, and you will be hated by all nations because of me. 10 At that time many will turn away from the faith and will betray and hate each other, 11 and many false prophets will appear and deceive many people. 12 Because of the increase of wickedness, the love of most will grow cold, 13 but the one who stands firm to the end will be saved.

AND I SHOUT IT FROM THE ROOFTOPS!

Store your treasures in heaven, because the possessions of earth cannot be carried on to the next world.

Look up to the Heavens for your salvation, and know that The Way, The Truth, and The Life can only be found in Christ Jesus.

If you have Christ, you have deliverance through His blood, the blood that was shed for all men, so that none would be lost.

Quora.com studied how much God doesn't want us to fear, and it's quite astonishing!

Fear not (appears 302 times in 129 verses) Do not be afraid (33 X in 7 vss) Be anxious for nothing (1 vs) Do not fear (66 X 20 vss) Do not worry (24 X 7 vss) I will not fear (3X 3 vss) Whom shall I fear? (1 vs) I will not be afraid (2 X 2 vss) Do not be dismayed (99 X 16 vss) There is a lot of overlap, but I haven't even covered all the ways we are told to not be afraid. Be of good courage, be brave, etc etc. It is the most repeated command in all of the Bible and perhaps the easiest to fail. Source: https://www.quora.com/How-many-times-is-fear-not-mentioned-in-the-Bible

Fear Not!

LET US PRAY

Pray for Venezuela| Photo by Milada Vigerova on Unsplash

Holy God of All Creatures, Almighty and Beloved Father,

We pray and intercede for Venezuela and their people. Help them resolve this crisis, keep the children safe, and above all, let Your Will be Done.

Only You know the things that need to happen on earth before Your Most Holy Son comes again. Only You. We don't ask to change the course but to protect innocent lives. And with these situations, we hardly know what to pray.

Holy Father, bless Venezuela.

In Jesus’ Name. Amen.

Leave a comment

Get more from Dr Margaret Aranda in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app