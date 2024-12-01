How To Help

Pray. We know that this is a spiritual warfare. We SPEAK LIFE into the people of Western North Carolina, Eastern Tennessee, and all those affected by the loss of family and friends, especially those who have not yet been found.

Share. Hosted by Patriot Survival Tactical Team.org (website HERE ), start with your groups and Share, Share, Share !

Email. Email Ralph.Avallone@icloud.com to sign up your location for a vigil - ask your church, spread flyers throughout your neighborhood, post a bulletin in your grocery store or college campus! Ask local businesses or your doctor’s office to print out a stack of flyers. Share to social media. Use your imagination:)

Go. Start a location, go to one, or join the vigil at home! Take a video of your group with candles, and send it to me at TheRebelPatient@Substack.com and I will post however many I get!

Remember. There is power in the agreement of two or three who are gathered in the Name of Jesus! We pray for the families and survivors, and for the disaster relief response to get better.

A gentle reminder that there are no more bodies left to find; they are bones right now, and perhaps they deserve to rest wherever they are. In case you missed it, this is an explanation of why it is now appropriate to grieve.

In case you missed the story or would like to review it, here is the original post.

LET US PRAY

We Pray for Suvivors of Hurrican Helene! | Photo by Nicola Fioravanti on Unsplash

Dear Lord God, Father of All Creation,

We pray for those affected by Hurricane Helene and the aftermath which will be in reconstruction for some time to come.

Bless those who lost a loved one, bless them with love and kindness from strangers from all over the world.

Especially bless those who lost children, the elderly, and the disabled who have a hard time getting around. Send them helping hands from all over the Nation and the World.

Bless the relief workers, many of whom have been there since the beginning. We know they are tired and affected by the war zone and the witnessing of human suffering and loss. Touch their hearts with Your love and light.

Help people get out of the cold, get the roads cleared, and receive the warmth and supplies that they need. And help us help them, assist us in being Your hands on earth.

We pray all this in the Name of Jesus.

Amen!

A SPECIAL NOTE: JACKETS NEEDED

Friday night, I learned of a need for warm blankets and jackets for a family of five. This is what is still needed:

* BOY’S SIZE 8

* MEN’S SIZE MEDIUM

If you can provide something new or in excellent condition, especially a DOWN JACKET, please message me using the button below. THANK YOU! One of our followers on Twitter/X filled a response to this family’s need for wool blankets and a Size 12 Girls’ jacket.

