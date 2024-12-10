This is a developing story.

Over the weekend, Ralph Avalonne, President of Patriot Survival Tactical Team (PSTT) nonprofit, was arrested. We had reported on him as describing the man buried in the mud (here), the 18-month old who died of hypothermia (here), the Search And Rescue (SAR) witness to the toddler (here), and the Fox News story that was to surfaced on it (here); that report has not yet aired. He had described the purchase of WNC land and an intent to place 400 containers on it, for homeless Veterans.

The nonprofit PSTT reportedly consisted of over 100 former military and first responders, some who had boots on the ground serving Western North Carolina (WNC). The news broadcast below reports on how PSTT has helped displaced survivors get into tiny homes, repair damaged homes, and other relief efforts.

Here is a Spectrum News 1 with Justin Fromkey, who now split off and formed a new nonprofit organization, “Raising Hope Disaster Relief”. He is pictured in the below news reel, evaluating a home that needs roof replacement and discussing how building materials are needed for communities that are still separated from outlying cities by downed bridges.

In the Space below, it is discussed that Justin had a record from thirteen years ago. It reportedly was related to inflicting harm on a child.

Justin has been validated by at least one person at the end of the Twitter Space (see lavender tweet) below, who stated that he has been boots on the ground, even leaving his crying kids at home to rejoin efforts for days on end. The general sentiment is that he is a “good guy” who they will continue to support.

Per NotK_US, What Happened

People have tagged me over the weekend, yet yesterday, it was silent. This morning, I dug around and found this summary thread on what happened: it is here and below:

Here is the Twitter Space. When you tune in, your name pops up. After waiting for the Space to start, a conversation starts. I opened the link:

The Space is almost 3.5 hours long, and I have listened to a portion of this and other Spaces as well. The link is HERE.

I Am Sorry

On Patriot Survival Tactical Team, I am sorry that I recommended donating to them. If any of you want to discuss it, please reach out to me directly. Many of you already have my phone number.

Message Dr Margaret Aranda

Patriot Survival Tactical Team Update

From Justin Fromkey

Justin Fromkin has since changed their name to, “Raising Hope Disaster Relief”, whose announcement and contact information is below. We are still waiting for a press release announcement and understand that they had a Board Meeting yesterday, as announced in the Twitter Space.

Follow-Up for Our Donors

On Sunday,

and I sent Sue an email requesting the process for donation returns. I sent another one today. We have since been gathering information.

In Summary

On the fifteen who reportedly died in the first frost of October, I stand by Dr. Mollie James and her source. On the 18-month old, I stand by my source, which is independent of Ralph and Twitter. On Justin Fromkin’s new nonprofit, a group of WNC profiles stand by it and selected Fireman Joe to serve on their Board. I will let you make up your own mind on whether to donate to them. Right now, I will not be recommending them because I would rather see people go into RVs.

For this reason and for the next weeks while people are still out in tents in the cold, I am recommending EmergencyRV and Shawn Hendrix’ Operation Shelter. Additional nonprofits that help the general area by building homes include Samaritan’s Purse and Mercury One.

I will go back and delete my previous post recommending PSTT.

And of course, I will continue to cover Hurricane Helene. As we get into February and March, we want to go back on another missionary trip.

Perhaps some of you could even join us and we can meet up there. They will undoubtedly still be building and repairing homes for at least another year.

Thank you for keeping us in your prayers.

NotK_US on Twitter/X

Who is @NotK_US?

The Video

CAUTION: Mature audience. I don’t think you need to watch this video, and certainly don’t let your kids hear any of these words.

These words are all slurs, all “bad words”. Never use them. The best word to use for a Hispanic worker is “jefe”, pronounced “He’ - fe” with the “e” pronounced as in “her”. It means, “boss” or “supervisor”, and will make a laborer or waiter break out in a smile. In fact, said in English, calling your waiter “boss” will make anyone’s day.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

I was sick on Sunday, and in the very late evening, someone messaged me the Twitter Space discussing Ralph that was in progress, re: his arrest. I listened to it yesterday and have been gathering information to present to you today. At that time, no one yet knew about the arrest details, or that would have been the primary focus.

I am sparing you from the mocking Tweets sent by a few profiles, to which I simply replied that I was not going to render an opinion until the facts were known. I realized that self-defense could have been a plausible reason for an arrest to be made, and no one had any details of how an altercation had occurred.

In the Space, there was a discussion of a Friday night dinner where Ralph allegedly paid $1300 for a Friday night dinner for his girlfriend’s 50th birthday, paying with the nonprofit credit card. It’s not known if they were the only two people there or not, and Justin has not yet provided the receipts. In the Space, he said that he would absolutely do so. We are still waiting on this.

It’s difficult for me to believe that any woman would make up a story about someone brandishing a gun at her, or saying they would do things to hide her dead body. Ralph denies it, and no one has spoken on the record with him.

I don’t know the extent of what Ralph has done or not done, but it doesn’t look good and he may have wanted to commit suicide. I don’t wish that on anyone. I feel that there are a group of people who would actually be happy if Ralph died, and that is just wrong.

On the thread on Ralph’s arrest, it’s too bad that @NotK_US provides a lengthy summary, yet leaves us to discredit himself by hosting a pinned (“permanent”) tweet that is blatantly racist against Hispanics. I’m glad to have found it.

Otherwise, I feel bad for everyone. There are no ‘winners’ here. And the biggest need is for the people to get out of the cold and get into some housing.

My hope and prayer is that this gets accomplished with more zeal than ever.

LET US PRAY

Holy Father,

I am sorry for my sins. Forgive me, create in me a clean heart, EVERLASTING KING OF KINGS.

Raise me up to be a better person, and help me to live for Thee to an even fuller extent. Ready me ever more for the spiritual battle that seems thicker than ever, and provide me with Thy continual mercy and kindness, HOLY CREATOR.

I pray for all involved in this matter, Holy God. I pray for the truth to reign, and for the safety and protection of all, so that no one is harmed. THANK YOU, LORD.

Help those who have been hurt, those who are still hurting. Recompense them in Thy greatness. Bless any and all monies that have been donated, and get them into the people’s hands that need it for food, diapers, housing, and continued warmth in the cold, WE BESEECH YOU.

Above all, protect Thy people from harm, heal their hearts and souls, GREAT GOD OF ALL HEAVENS AND EARTH.

I pray for Ralph. May he not take his own life, dear Lord, and may he bring forth all sins unto Thee in contrition. May he turn to Thee in all things, ALMIGHTY LORD OF LORDS.

I pray for the former girlfriend, Allyson, that she seeks Thy face with all of her heart. May she remain under Thy wings, and be restored by Thy Holy Spirit. Grant her Thy peace, AS ONLY THEE CAN DO, POWERFUL GOD.

Fulfill Thy favor unto all of us, all-forgiving Lord of Lords. Bring our lives to Thy fruition, Thy servitude. May we be reminded that none of us are infallible, we all sin, and that our fellow man needs us. May we continue to reserve judgement to Thy Son, OUR LORD AND SAVIOR JESUS CHRIST.

May we move forward with more strengh, as we bear one another’s sins. Help us to help one another, and to be continually guided by Thy Holy Spirit.

We ask all of this in the Name of Jesus.

Amen.

I look forward to your thoughts and insights.

Leave a comment

Share The Rebel Patient™