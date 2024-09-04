Appendix 1: List of Adverse Events of Special Interest

Was this information included in your informed consent, prior to getting the jab?

THIS is what we were all complaining about - that there was no information on key components, such as jab contents, mechanism of action, side effects, adverse events, distribution in the body, or duration of action. Nothing.

When Speaker Ron Johnson held his Roundtable with Sen. Ron Johnson on the Covid Jab LIVE Presentation of December 7, 2022, many were shocked to know that the package insert of the jab included a BLANK PAGE THAT STATED IT WAS LEFT INTENTIONALLY BLANK.

An excerpt from the above article shows just how bad it was:

Dr. David GORTLER, FDA Oversight Think Tank, Pharmacologist and Pharmacist, Yale University School of Medicine, Speaks:

FDA and HHS oversight for ethics, far from the normal run of things. If the FDA followed scientific evidence, there would be little accountability or oversight for me to do. This is the first of its kind, because the FDA is not doing what it is supposed to do.

“Even more upsetting is that I cannot believe the FDA. I worked as a career medical officer and I’m the only person of 20,000 at the FDA who is speaking out. These people took oaths.”

In January 2020, in the throes of the pandemic, I was senior advisor to the FDA commissioner - I was fired by the commission, and the position was not replaced by over a year. This is like a theatre - over 1 billion worldwide doses have been given, and no vaccine label changes have been done. You will see the vaccine insert. I don’t understand how my colleagues who are working and giving the vaccines can continue to do it. The insert should be updated to reflect the lack of effect, and increased myocarditis and other adverse events. On manufacturing and regulatory standards: both physicians and pharmacists should pay attention to what I am saying. We don’t know exactly what it in there, or how it was made. We know 0.5 mg or 100 microliters, but we don’t know the mass, the load, the number of cells? No one knows! What’s the half-life? I don’t how we’re still doing this when it’s COVID-19 from 2019!

Renata Moon, MD

As a Pediatrician over 20 years at St. Louis University, and a Biochemisty Graduate, she previously witnessed 2-3 cases of myocarditis in 20 years. Now there has been a massive increase.

She lifts the package insert from a Pfizer vial, showing the classic, tiny piece of paper that comes with every prescription drug. She opens it up:

Note that the typical package insert would have adverse events, half-life, etc. She starts to open it.

Dr. Moon stated that she obtained this package insert only few months prior, from a box containing the mRNA vaccines:

It says, “Left intentionally blank”.

And that is why no doctor could possibly have provided informed consent to any patient given the jab, because there was no package insert. No one knew what was in the shot. No one knew anything about how this drug was supposed to work.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

The doctors who gave the shot are personally responsible for causing harm. These are the doctors who should have lost their medical licenses for experimenting on patients.

Why would a doctor experiment like this?

It goes against all our training, ethics, and historic actions that serve the community. It goes against the fake Hippocratic oath - IF your doctor even took it at all!

Pushing the Jab

And the biggest reason why doctors pushed the jab every time you went in to their office?

Money.

They got paid by the government. The more they jabbed, the more they got paid. If 70% of their patients got the jab, they got $$$. If 80% of their patients got the jab, they got $$$$. The more they kicked out those who wanted to remain unjabbed, the more they got paid, such that if 100% of their patients were jabbed, some made up to $250,000 per quarter.

Wondering how to leave your doctor and just pay cash for an alternative doc or pracitioner?

LET US PRAY

Father God, Holy Lord of All Ages,

Help us heal from the last four years, especially those who were injured from the shots and still carry sickness that permeates their bodies. Heal the hearts with myocarditis, the legs, arms, and heads with blood clots. Protect the pregnant mommies and the babies, even as more childhood shots are given.

Command Your creations to work as You intended them, Oh, Lord! Allow the faith of the multitudes to overflow on to those who never believed in You, to those who half believe, and to those on the cusp of joining us in repenting, asking forgiveness, and living our lives so that we may be in Your presence for all eternity.

Open their eyes, Lord! Let them see the truth! Lift the veil that protects their minds from seeing evil! Let the public realize that it is only the raw, real truth that sets us free! And when we are free in the Lord Jesus Christ, we are free indeed!

We call for a REVIVAL of spiritual prowess that descends on our nation, our people, and the whole world! As was once with America, let us turn to You like never before, retaining our family values and striving to keep your Your Holy Commands! And because we are sinful and can never completely be 100% pure, help us to seek Your face, Your truths, Your love, Your light, and to be BOLDER than them in telling others about Your grace and everlasting love!

We ask this in the Name of Jesus.

Amen.

If you already know Christ and are searching for more meaning for why you are here on earth for these times, take heart. God has prepared you for this, selected you to live NOW, and has given you special experiences that will optimize your role in the things still yet to come. And HAVE NO FEAR!

GOD IS AN ABUNDANTLY FORGIVING, LOVING GOD who will protect you from the fires, and ultimately raise you from the darkness to reside with Him forever!

Want to do more for God? Want to live your life for Christ moreso than ever before? Just ask Him!

Don’t know Christ? He died for you. All you have to do is live for Him. Leave your past behind and start a new life with the promises that God has given you.

After you accept Christ, tell someone! And then be baptized in the Name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit! Amen!

