COUNTDOWN 9 DAYS Until Possible Defendant Request for Case Dismissal: Rebecca Charles Awaits Representation for Hospital Murder of Daughter…
Medical Malpractice and Negligence: “For all of us, you must succeed.” And Thank You for JOINING OUR PRAYER CHAIN for Rebecca!
13 hrs ago
•
Dr Margaret Aranda
9
COUNTDOWN 9 DAYS Until Possible Defendant Request for Case Dismissal: Rebecca Charles Awaits Representation for Hospital Murder of Daughter Danielle Alvarez
Write and Call Our Senators and Tell Them to Oppose the WHO Pandemic Authority: 2/3 VOTE Needed to Swing the USA Away from National…
https://www.senate.gov/senators/
16 hrs ago
•
Dr Margaret Aranda
16
Write and Call Our Senators and Tell Them to Oppose the WHO Pandemic Authority: 2/3 VOTE Needed to Swing the USA Away from National Sovereignty
MAY 1, 2024: All 49 Republican Senators Write A Letter to the President, Advising Him Not to Expand WHO's Authority under a New Pandemic…
Addendum May 4, 2024: As noted in a comment by Bob Schubring, additional votes are needed to oppose the WHO treaty. And as noted by Jerome Armstrong, an…
21 hrs ago
•
Dr Margaret Aranda
15
MAY 1, 2024: All 49 Republican Senators Write A Letter to the President, Advising Him Not to Expand WHO's Authority under a New Pandemic Treaty
2
COUNTDOWN 10 Days Until Possible Defendant Request for Case Dismissal: Rebecca Charles Awaits Representation for Hospital Murder of Daughter…
Medical Malpractice and Negligence: "For all of us, you must succeed." And Thank You for JOINING OUR PRAYER CHAIN for Rebecca!
May 3
•
Dr Margaret Aranda
and
Rebecca Charles
10
COUNTDOWN 10 Days Until Possible Defendant Request for Case Dismissal: Rebecca Charles Awaits Representation for Hospital Murder of Daughter Danielle Alvarez
1
DEADLINE TODAY: Submit Your Comment to Reject WHO Globalist Pandemic Treaty
Link: https://oneclickpolitics.global.ssl.fastly.net/messages/edit?promo_id=22609 After filling out your contact information, this is what you see…
May 3
•
Dr Margaret Aranda
10
DEADLINE TODAY: Submit Your Comment to Reject WHO Globalist Pandemic Treaty
3
TWITTER FILES Were Just the Tip of the Iceberg: Now there are Amazon Files, YouTube Files, and Facebook Files with @Jim_Jordan Putting It…
Censorship of COVID Books on Amazon, Removal of "borderline content" on YouTube and Expanded Censorship Hailed by the White House as a "Great Step", as…
May 3
•
Dr Margaret Aranda
,
Patricia Frajacomo
, and
Health Report TV
14
TWITTER FILES Were Just the Tip of the Iceberg: Now there are Amazon Files, YouTube Files, and Facebook Files with @Jim_Jordan Putting It All Out on the Fan
NEWSBRIEF CALL TO ACTION: Until Friday, May 3, 2024 the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is Accepting Public Comments on the WHO…
Includes statements from the John Birch Society and HHS.
May 2
•
Dr Margaret Aranda
17
NEWSBRIEF CALL TO ACTION: Until Friday, May 3, 2024 the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is Accepting Public Comments on the WHO Pandemic Treaty
Dr. Peter Danszak's Testimony Before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic
May 1, 2024
May 2
•
Dr Margaret Aranda
6
Dr. Peter Danszak's Testimony Before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic
COUNTDOWN 11 Days Until Possible Defendant Request for Case Dismissal: Rebecca Charles Awaits Representation for Hospital Murder of Daughter…
Medical Malpractice and Negligence: "For all of us, you must succeed." And Thank You for JOINING OUR PRAYER CHAIN for Rebecca!
May 2
•
Dr Margaret Aranda
and
Rebecca Charles
8
COUNTDOWN 11 Days Until Possible Defendant Request for Case Dismissal: Rebecca Charles Awaits Representation for Hospital Murder of Daughter Danielle Alvarez
4
Schara Countdown: 198 Days to this VERY LANDMARK Jury Trial, Schara v. Ascension Health Wisconsin on November 4, 2024
Thank You for Your Prayers, Shares, and Support! Poor Grace Represents Each of Our Precious Children! They Cannot Do This To Our Kids!
May 2
•
Dr Margaret Aranda
10
Schara Countdown: 198 Days to this VERY LANDMARK Jury Trial, Schara v. Ascension Health Wisconsin on November 4, 2024
6
COUNTDOWN 12 Days Until Possible Defendant Request for Case Dismissal: Rebecca Charles Awaits Representation for Hospital Murder of Daughter…
Medical Malpractice and Negligence: "For all of us, you must succeed." And PLEASE JOIN OUR PRAYER CHAIN for Rebecca!
May 1
•
Dr Margaret Aranda
and
Rebecca Charles
8
COUNTDOWN 12 Days Until Possible Defendant Request for Case Dismissal: Rebecca Charles Awaits Representation for Hospital Murder of Daughter Danielle Alvarez
2
April 24, 2024 "Deprogramming with Grace's Dad": Hospitals and Care Facilities Are Federally Mandated Killing Fields!
Scott takes 3500 hours of research and boils it down to the high points in 26 slides and 4 videos. Be sure to SHARE! Stop the Federally-Mandated Killing…
May 1
•
Dr Margaret Aranda
and
Our Amazing Grace
5
April 24, 2024 "Deprogramming with Grace's Dad": Hospitals and Care Facilities Are Federally Mandated Killing Fields!
