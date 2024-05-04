The Rebel Patient™

Home
For Patriots
Twitter
Pinterest
Act Now
Dr Kirk Moore
Health Report TV
Little Missy Two-Shoes
Low Back Pain
MedicalCensorship.org
Medical Freedom
No More Tears
Our Amazing Grace Schara
SPEAK LIFE
Spike Protein Detox
The Rebel Patient Book
The Satanic World
Archive
Newsletters
Leaderboard
About
COUNTDOWN 9 DAYS Until Possible Defendant Request for Case Dismissal: Rebecca Charles Awaits Representation for Hospital Murder of Daughter…
Medical Malpractice and Negligence: “For all of us, you must succeed.” And Thank You for JOINING OUR PRAYER CHAIN for Rebecca!
  
Dr Margaret Aranda
Write and Call Our Senators and Tell Them to Oppose the WHO Pandemic Authority: 2/3 VOTE Needed to Swing the USA Away from National…
https://www.senate.gov/senators/
  
Dr Margaret Aranda
MAY 1, 2024: All 49 Republican Senators Write A Letter to the President, Advising Him Not to Expand WHO's Authority under a New Pandemic…
Addendum May 4, 2024: As noted in a comment by Bob Schubring, additional votes are needed to oppose the WHO treaty. And as noted by Jerome Armstrong, an…
  
Dr Margaret Aranda
2
COUNTDOWN 10 Days Until Possible Defendant Request for Case Dismissal: Rebecca Charles Awaits Representation for Hospital Murder of Daughter…
Medical Malpractice and Negligence: “For all of us, you must succeed.” And Thank You for JOINING OUR PRAYER CHAIN for Rebecca!
  
Dr Margaret Aranda
 and 
Rebecca Charles
1
DEADLINE TODAY: Submit Your Comment to Reject WHO Globalist Pandemic Treaty
Link: https://oneclickpolitics.global.ssl.fastly.net/messages/edit?promo_id=22609 After filling out your contact information, this is what you see…
  
Dr Margaret Aranda
3
TWITTER FILES Were Just the Tip of the Iceberg: Now there are Amazon Files, YouTube Files, and Facebook Files with @Jim_Jordan Putting It…
Censorship of COVID Books on Amazon, Removal of "borderline content" on YouTube and Expanded Censorship Hailed by the White House as a "Great Step", as…
  
Dr Margaret Aranda
Patricia Frajacomo
, and 
Health Report TV
NEWSBRIEF CALL TO ACTION: Until Friday, May 3, 2024 the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is Accepting Public Comments on the WHO…
Includes statements from the John Birch Society and HHS.
  
Dr Margaret Aranda
Dr. Peter Danszak's Testimony Before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic
May 1, 2024
  
Dr Margaret Aranda
COUNTDOWN 11 Days Until Possible Defendant Request for Case Dismissal: Rebecca Charles Awaits Representation for Hospital Murder of Daughter…
Medical Malpractice and Negligence: “For all of us, you must succeed.” And Thank You for JOINING OUR PRAYER CHAIN for Rebecca!
  
Dr Margaret Aranda
 and 
Rebecca Charles
4
Schara Countdown: 198 Days to this VERY LANDMARK Jury Trial, Schara v. Ascension Health Wisconsin on November 4, 2024
Thank You for Your Prayers, Shares, and Support! Poor Grace Represents Each of Our Precious Children! They Cannot Do This To Our Kids!
  
Dr Margaret Aranda
6
COUNTDOWN 12 Days Until Possible Defendant Request for Case Dismissal: Rebecca Charles Awaits Representation for Hospital Murder of Daughter…
Medical Malpractice and Negligence: “For all of us, you must succeed.” And PLEASE JOIN OUR PRAYER CHAIN for Rebecca!
  
Dr Margaret Aranda
 and 
Rebecca Charles
2
April 24, 2024 "Deprogramming with Grace's Dad": Hospitals and Care Facilities Are Federally Mandated Killing Fields!
Scott takes 3500 hours of research and boils it down to the high points in 26 slides and 4 videos. Be sure to SHARE! Stop the Federally-Mandated Killing…
  
Dr Margaret Aranda
 and 
Our Amazing Grace
© 2024 Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture